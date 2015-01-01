पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:आधार कार्ड सीडिंग नहीं करवाया तो नहीं मिलेगा राशन

लोहावट2 घंटे पहले
पंस सभागार में पटवारी व ग्राम विकास अधिकारियों की बैठक हुई। बैठक में वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड के तहत खाद्य सुरक्षा हासिल कर रहे लाभार्थियों के राशन कार्डों के आधार सीडिंग कराए जाने को लेकर ब्लॉक के पटवारी व ग्रामसेवकों को दिशा-निर्देश दिए गए। इस मौके लोहावट एसडीएम राजीव शर्मा ने बताया कि वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड के तहत राशन की दुकानों से गेहूं लेने वाले राशन कार्ड धारियों के राशन कार्ड में दर्ज सभी सदस्यों के आधार सीडिंग राशन डीलरों के जरिए से करवाया जाना सुनिश्चित किया है।

लोहावट के ब्लॉक क्षेत्रों की आधार सीडिंग रिपोर्ट बहुत कम होने से लोहावट ब्लॉक के पटवारी, ग्रामसेवकों व राशन डीलरों को आवश्यक रूप से आधार सीडिंग के निर्देश दिए गए। बैठक में तहसीलदार प्रतिज्ञा सोनी, नायब तहसीलदार बनवारीलाल ने कहा कि प्रत्येक लाभार्थी राशन कार्ड उपभोक्ता से संपर्क कर जल्द ई-मित्र सेंटर पर जाकर राशन कार्ड में दर्ज व्यक्तियों के आधार कार्ड सीडिंग कराएं। बाप| केंद्र सरकार की वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड के तहत सीडिंग का कार्य शत प्रतिशत पूर्ण करने को लेकर पंचायत समिति सभागार में उपखंड अधिकारी महावीरसिंह की अध्यक्षता में बैठक हुई। बैठक में अब तक हुए सीडिंग कार्य की समीक्षा की गई। इस दौरान अंसतोषजनक सीडिंग वाले राशन डीलरों को नोटिस जारी किए गए हैं।

उपखंड अधिकारी सिंह ने राशन डीलरों से कहा कि वे इसे गंभीरता से ले। बैठक में राशन डीलरों को बकाया सूची उपलब्ध करवाते हुए एसडीएम सिंह ने राशन डीलरों को 16 दिसंबर तक सीडिंग कार्य पूर्ण करने के निर्देश दिए। बैठक में विकास अधिकारी धनदान देथा, प्रवर्तन निरीक्षक पारस मेघवाल, ब्लॉक सांख्यिकी अधिकारी कानाराम एवं उपखंड क्षेत्र के समस्त राशन डीलर, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी एवं पटवारी ने भाग लिया।
श्री लक्ष्मण नगर. वन नेशनल वन राशन कार्ड योजना के तहत राशन कार्ड में आधार सीडिंग करवाने को लेकर अधिकारियों ने 21 दिसंबर तक उक्त कार्य को संपादित करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने इसके लिए पटवारी, ग्रामसेवक आदि कर्मचारियों को भी निर्देशित किया। ई-मित्र संचालक दिनेश गुलाणी ने बताया कि क्षेत्र में अभी तक सभी राशनकार्ड धारकों के आधार सीडिंग नहीं हुई। निर्देशानुसार आधार सीडिंग नहीं होने पर राशन का गेहूं आदि सामग्री नहीं मिल पाएगी।

