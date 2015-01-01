पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:लोहावट ब्लॉक स्तरीय निष्पादन समिति की बैठक आयोजित

ब्लॉक स्तरीय निष्पादन समिति की बैठक शुक्रवार को उपखण्ड अधिकारी राजीव शर्मा की अध्यक्षता में हुई। मुख्य ब्लॉक शिक्षा अधिकारी जगदीश विश्नोई ने बताया कि बैठक में संस्था प्रधानों को प्रभावी निरीक्षण, लेक्टोमीटर का प्रभावी उपयोग, जिला रैंकिंग में सुधार के लिए शाला दर्पण पोर्टल का अपडेशन करने,आधार राशन सीडिंग, परीक्षा के लिए विशेष कार्ययोजना तैयार करने, शनिवारीय बाल सभा का आयोजन विभागीय निर्देशानुसार करने, समसा द्वारा जारी बजट को पारदर्शिता से उपयोग करने एवं ग्राम सभाओं में भौतिक विकास के प्रस्ताव प्रस्तुत करने, कोरोना महामारी को लेकर चर्चा की।

एसडीएम शर्मा ने आवश्यक रिकॉर्ड का संधारण रखने के निर्देश दिए। प्रधानाचार्य किशोर कुमार बोहरा, वीरेंद्र सिंह शेखावत, मोहनलाल विश्नोई, पुरुषोत्तम मेघवाल,भागीरथ पवार, हनुमानाराम प्रजापत, महिपाल खिलेरी,महेश मेघवाल, सीमा भार्गव, महेंद्र मेघवाल वरिष्ठ सहायक प्रधानाचार्य बिड़दाराराम बिश्नोई,आरपी ओमप्रकाश सियाग,तेजकरण, भागीरथ विश्नोई, महेंद्र, बीजा राम मेघवाल, श्रीराम भादू, सरोज चौधरी सहित ब्लॉक के समस्त पीईईओ एवं विद्यालयों के संस्थाप्रधान मौजूद थे।

