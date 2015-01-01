पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jodhpur
  • Mathaniya
  • Farmers Of Rajasani Village Searched The Formula With The Help Of Internet And Saved The Eggs Of Morni From An Electric Device And Extracted The Children From The Eggs

देहाती वैज्ञानिक:राजासनी गांव के किसान ने इंटरनेट की मदद से खोजा फॉर्मूला मोरनी के अंडों को विद्युत यंत्र से सहेज कर अंडों से निकाले बच्चे

मथानियाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मोर के बच्चों के साथ जितेंद्र।
  • मोरनी 6 अंडे देने के बाद बिल्ली का शिकार बन गई, किसान ने यंत्र की मदद से 6 में से 4 अंडों को सेज कर चूजे निकाल लिए, अब पीहू , खुशी , चीकू और चिमु नाम रखे

ये हैं राजासनी गांव के युवा किसान जितेंद्र कच्छवाह। इन्होंने अपनी खेती के साथ-साथ वैज्ञानिक सा चमत्कार कर दिखाया है। मोरनी के मारे जाने के बाद उसके अंडों को विद्युत यंत्र की मदद से सेज कर बच्चों को निकाल लिया। यही नहीं, अब उन्होंने बच्चों का नामकरण भी किया है। इसके बाद ये बच्चे परिवार का हिस्सा बन गए हैं। आईटीआई कर रहे जितेंद्र कच्छावाह ने बताया कि करीब 2 माह पहले इनके कृषि फार्म पर एक मोरनी द्वारा 6 अण्डे दिए गए थे। उसके बाद मोरनी को बिल्ली ने मार दिया। फिर जितेंद्र इन अंडों को घर ले आए।

अंडों को सेज कर बच्चे बाहर निकालने के लिए गूगल की मदद ली। वहां से अप्राकृतिक रूप से अंडों को सेज कर बच्चे बाहर निकालने की विधि सीखी। फिर एक विद्युत यंत्र तैयार किया। जिसकी आद्रता 70 - 80 डिग्री के बीच व तापमान 37 से 38 डिग्री के मध्य रहे। एल्युमिनियम व थर्माकोल की एक परत उसके अंदर लगाई। यंत्र का तापमान बराबर रखने के लिए पंखे का रेगुलेटर लगाया। ऐसा कर जितेंद्र ने 6 अंडों में से 4 बच्चे बिल्कुल स्वस्थ बाहर निकाल लिए। जितेंद्र ने इनका नामकरण भी किया है।
चूजे निकलने से पहले तक पागल समझते थे परिजन व दोस्त

चार अंडों से बच्चे निकले तो जितेंद्र की खुशी का ठिकाना नहीं रहा। इससे पहले उसकी यह विधि देख दोस्त व परिजन पागल समझने लगे। अब अंडों से बच्चे निकले तो सभी हैरान रह गए। जितेंद्र ने बताया कि यंत्र द्वारा पानी की भाप देने से अंडे पक गए। अब ये बच्चे दो माह के हो गए हैं। पीहू , खुशी , चीकू और चिमु इनका नाम रखा है। चिमु की देखभाल पड़ोसी कर रहे हैं जबकि पीहू , खुशी व चीकू घर के छोटे बच्चों योगिता, भाग्यश्री व मनोहर के दोस्त बन गए हैं।
अंगुली जमीन में पटक दाना चुगाना सिखाया
जितेंद्र बताते हैं कि उसने तीतर , टिटहरी व मोरनी के बच्चों को कई बार बड़े होते देखा है। सभी के बच्चे अपनी मां को चोंच मारकर खाना खिलाते हुए देखा था। अब वह अपनी अंगुलियों को जमी पर पटक कर इनको दाना खाना सिखा रहे हैं। शुरुआत में बाजरा के दो भाग कर खाना सिखाया। छोटे थे तो साथ खेलते रहते थे। अब बड़े हो रहे हैं तो इनको पेड़ों पर रहना सिखा रहे हैं ताकि कोई जानवर नुकसान न पहुंचा दे। जानवरों से सुरक्षा के लिए कागज के बॉक्सनुमा घर बना दिया है।

  • प्रकृति में कई बार ऐसा होता है, जब किसी मादा पक्षी की मौत के बाद अंडे रह जाते हैं। समय रहते अगर ऐसे लावारिस अंडों को वहां से उठाकर कृत्रिम रूप वातावरण का निर्माण कर उनकी देखभाल की जाए तो उनमें विकसित होने वाले चूजों को बचाया जा सकता है। ऐसे कई उदाहरण हैं। विशेष रुप से मरुस्थल में पाए जाने वाले पक्षी जैसे मोर, तीतर, बटेर, हुबारा बस्टर्ड, गोडावण आदि पक्षियों पर देश-विदेश में सफल प्रयोग किए जा चुके हैं। इस प्रक्रिया को ‘आर्टिफिशियल इंक्यूबेसन’ कहा जाता है। जिसके तहत अत्याधुनिक मशीनों से वातावरण के विभिन्न पहलुओं जैसे तापमान, आद्रता आदि को नियंत्रित कर इन अंडों से चूजे निकलने तक उनकी देखभाल की जाती है। -प्रो. अनिल कुमार छंगाणी, विभागाध्यक्ष, पर्यावरण विज्ञान विभाग, महाराजा गंगा सिंह विश्वविद्यालय, बीकानेर
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें