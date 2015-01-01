पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीबीएसई अपडेट:10वीं के पेपर में हाेंगे दाे भाग, अब पास हाेने के लिए चाहिए 26 मार्क्स

  • एग्जाम के पैटर्न में किया गया बदलाव, ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जारी सैंपल पेपर के जरिए चेक कर सकते हैं स्टूडेंट।

सीबीएसई ने स्टूडेंट्स के बारे में सोचते हुए इस साल कई कदम उठाए हैं। एग्जाम स्थगित करने के साथ सिलेबस में भी कटौती की गई। इसी कड़ी में सीबीएसई एक नए निर्णय के साथ सामने आया है। जहां सीबीएसई की 10वीं और 12वीं बोर्ड के एग्जाम के मार्क्स का पैटर्न भी बदल दिया गया है।

इसकी वजह से सिलेबस कम पढ़ना पड़ेगा और हर विषय में चार से पांच चैप्टर कम किए गए हैं। यह बदलाव इसी एडिशन से लागू होगा। स्टूडेंट्स एग्जाम पैटर्न में यह बदलाव ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जारी सैंपल पेपर के जरिए चेक कर सकते हैं।

मार्क्स पैटर्न में बदलाव
सीबीएसई के मुताबिक इस बार 70 नंबर वाले विषय में पास होने के लिए केवल 23 मार्क्स और 80 नंबर वाले विषय में 26 मार्क्स लाने होंगे। वहीं प्रैक्टिकल एग्जाम 30 मार्क्स का होगा जिसमें 9 मार्क्स लाने होंगे, जबकि 70 मार्क्स वाले प्रैक्टिकल एग्जाम में पास होने के लिए केवल 23 मार्क्स चाहिए।

हिंदी-अंग्रेजी में आया है बदलाव
10वीं की हिंदी में भी बदलाव किया गया है। हिंदी सब्जेक्ट में अब केवल दो ही खंड में प्रश्न रहेंगे। पहले में ऑब्जेक्टिव टाइप के सवाल होंगे, जबकि दूसरे खंड में शॉर्ट एंड लॉन्ग आंसर टाइप सवाल पूछे जाएंगे। पिछले साल तक हिन्दी में चार खंड में सवाल आते थे, लेकिन अब दोनों भागों में 40-40 मार्क्स के सवाल रहेंगे। वहीं 12वीं की इंग्लिश में भी बदलाव किया है। उसमें भी दो भागों में प्रश्न पूछे जाएंगे। पहले खंड में मल्टीपल चॉइस और दूसरे खंड में शॉर्ट एंड लॉन्ग आंसर टाइप सवाल होंगे। साथ ही 12वीं बायोलॉजी के पेपर में पांच की जगह चार भाग होंगे और सवालों की संख्या 27 से बढ़ाकर 33 कर दी गई है।

इंटरनल असिसमेंट का मिलेगा फायदा
इस बार ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई पर इंटरनल मार्क्स किया जाएगा। प्रैक्टिकल सब्जेक्ट्स को छोड़कर 10वीं और 12वीं में 20 मार्क्स का इंटरनल असिस्मेंट होगा जिसमें पास होने के लिए 6 मार्क्स लाना जरूरी होगा। सीबीएसई ने बोर्ड से संबद्ध स्कूलों को 12वीं के मार्क्स पैटर्न की सूची उपलब्ध कर दी है।

