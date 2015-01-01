पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पद ग्रहण:बाड़ेबंदी से आकर भाजपा के 12 पार्षदों ने ली शपथ, अध्यक्ष के लिए भाजपा व निर्दलीय में मुकाबला

बिलाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • अध्यक्ष पद के नामांकन वापसी आज 3 बजे तक, 20 को होगा चुनाव, कांग्रेस ने अध्यक्ष पद के लिए नहीं भरा नामांकन

नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष पद के लिए भाजपा के रूपसिंह व निर्दलीय चैनाराम के नामांकन पत्र बुधवार को संवीक्षा में सही पाए गए। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी रामचंद्र खटीक ने बताया कि गुरुवार तीन बजे तक नाम वापसी का समय निर्धारित है। वहीं बाड़ेबंदी से आकर भाजपा के 12 पार्षदों ने रिटर्निंग अधिकारी कार्यालय बिलाड़ा में शपथ ली।

शपथ लेने वालों में फुआराम, हरजीराम, सत्यनारायण सैन, बस्ताराम प्रजापत, कपिल जांगड़ा, शांति देवी चौहान, मंजू सैन, साजू, शांति देवी, भोलाराम, सुखी देवी, सुमन कंवर आदि शामिल है। इस दौरान भाजपा के कई पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे। उक्त पार्षद 6 कारों में गुप्त ठिकानों से आए और शपथ लेने के बाद उनको पुन: गुप्त ठिकानों की तरफ ले जाया गया।

इस बार सौ घंटे स्वच्छता की शपथ
इस बार पार्षदों को संविधान के प्रति सत्यनिष्ठा रखने के साथ साथ स्वच्छता की भी शपथ दिलवाई जा रही है। जिसमें सभी विजेताओं को प्रति वर्ष सौ घंटे अर्थात प्रति सप्ताह दो घंटे स्वच्छता के लिए स्वेच्छा कार्य करने की भी प्रतिज्ञा दिलवाई गई। ये भी शपथ दिलवाई जा रही है कि न तो खुद कुड़ा करकट से गंदा करेंगे और न दूसरों को कुड़ा करकट से गंदा करने देंगे। साथ ही स्वच्छता के लिए जांच की शुरुआत स्वयं से, मेरे परिवार से, मेरे परिक्षेत्र करने, सौ अन्य व्यक्तियों को इस प्रतिज्ञा के लिए प्रोत्साहित करने स्वच्छता के लिए अपने सौ घंटे समर्पित करने की शपथ ले रहे हैं।

पीपाड़ : बगावत के डर से कांग्रेसी पार्षदों को जैसलमेर ले जाया गया

नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष पद का चुनाव 20 दिसंबर को होगा। वहीं दोनों पार्टियों के पार्षदों को गुप्त स्थानों पर रखा जा रहा है। कांग्रेस के पार्षदों को जोधपुर से जैसलमेर शिफ्ट किया गया। जहां सभी पार्षदों को प्रशिक्षण के साथ एकजुटता का पाठ पढ़ाया जा रहा है। वार्ड 23 से निर्विरोध निर्वाचित लक्ष्मी देवी के बगावत करने व इस्तीफे देने के बाद 20 पार्षद जैसलमेर पहुंचे।

प्रभारी शिवकरन सैनी ने बताया कि पार्टी के पक्ष में 5 साल तक बोर्ड के साथ रहकर विकास कार्यों के लिए संकल्प रहने की शपथ पार्षदों को दिलाई गई। सभी पार्षदों को पार्टी द्वारा सिंबल प्राप्त अध्यक्ष के साथ कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर शहर के विकास में भागीदारी निभाने के लिए संकल्प दिलाया। इस दौरान कांग्रेस देहात प्रवक्ता वीपी सिंह कोड, नगर अध्यक्ष अमरा राम भाटी, सोशल मीडिया प्रभारी अतीक सिकंदर द्वारा पार्षदों को प्रशिक्षण दिया गया।

कांग्रेसी पार्षद मंगलवार शाम को जैसलमेर रवाना हो गए। वहां एक रिसोर्ट में दिन भर चुनाव प्रभारी शिवकरण सैनी व अन्य वरिष्ठ पदाधिकारियों ने 20 दिसंबर को होने वाले अध्यक्ष पद के चुनाव के दौरान एकजुटता दिखाने की भोळावण दी।

इधर, सरकार के दो साल पूरे होने पर कांग्रेस ने गिनाई उपलब्धियां
अशोक गहलोत सरकार के दो साल पूरे होने पर ब्लॉक कांग्रेस द्वारा सरकार द्वारा पीपाड़ में करवाये गए कार्यों को बताया। ब्लॉक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष इस्माइल खान सिंधी ने बताया कि बिलाड़ा विधायक हीराराम मेघवाल द्वारा शहर के राजकीय अस्पताल को जिला अस्पताल में क्रमोन्नत कराया गया। शहर में जिला परिवहन कार्यालय खोला गया, इसके लिए वित्तीय एवं प्रशासनिक पद देकर पद स्वीकृत हुए।

डॉक्टरों के रिक्त पद भरे, नई सोनाग्राफी मशीन दिलवाई। उचियारड़ा बेरा, सांखलों का बेरा स्कूल क्रमोन्नत कराई। महात्मा गांधी अंग्रेजी माध्यम का मॉडल प्राथमिक विद्यालय खोला गया। कोरोना काल में तीस लाख राशन किट सामग्री उपलब्ध कराई। निःशुल्क दवा योजना का दायरा बढ़ाया गया। प्रसुति कक्ष का नवीनीकरण कराया गया। अब नगरपालिका बोर्ड बनने पर और ज्यादा विकास होगा।

हारे हुए प्रत्याशी सुखराम सैनी को किए सवा लाख रुपए भेंट
पालिका चुनाव में हारे हुए प्रत्याशी सुखराम सैनी को वार्ड नं 17 वाले के समस्त वार्डवासियों ने मिलकर 1 लाख 21 हजार की माला पहनाई। इस दौरान सब्जी मंडी के पूर्व अध्यक्ष कल्याणराम कच्छावा, दुर्गाराम कच्छावाह, सुरेंद्र सिंह सांखला, अशोक सोलंकी, किशोर कच्छावाह, चंपालाल टाक, सोहन लाल कच्छावाह, जवरीलाल कच्छावाह, सोहनलाल सांखला, महेंद्र सिंह कच्छावा, बुधाराम कच्छावा, मुकेश कच्छावा, सुमेर फौजी, अशोक गहलोत, सुभाष सांखला आदि मौजूद थे।

