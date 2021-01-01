पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संक्रमण:12 नए रोगी, 21 डिस्चार्ज, कोई मौत नहीं

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
शहर में शुक्रवार काे कोरोना के 12 नए पाॅजिटिव मरीज आए और 21 डिस्चार्ज हुए। लगातार दूसरे दिन मौत का आंकड़ा जीरो रहा। जनवरी में कुल संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा 951, डिस्चार्ज 1550 और 18 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।

स्थानीय विभाग की ओर से जारी लिस्ट में प्रतापनगर में 2, शहर परकोटा में 1, मसूरिया में 1, मधुबन में 1, रेजिडेंसी में 1, जिले को 10 ब्लॉक में बांटा- बनाड़ (मंडोर) में 3, सालावास में 0, बिलाड़ा में 0, भोपालगढ़ में 0, ओसियां में 1, बावड़ी में 0, फलोदी में 0, बाप में 0, शेरगढ़ में 1 और बालेसर में 1।

