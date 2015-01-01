पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जोधपुर ​​​​​​​जिला परिषद:जिला परिषद के 13 और पंचायत समिति के 40 सदस्य निर्विरोध निर्वाचित

जोधपुर10 मिनट पहले
  • सदस्यों के लिए 1778 और पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए 12663 उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान

प्रदेश के 21 जिलों के 636 जिला परिषद सदस्यों और 4371 पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव में नाम वापसी के बाद जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए 1778 और पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए 12663 उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में रह गए हैं। जिला परिषद के 13 और पंचायत समिति के 40 सदस्य निर्विरोध चुने गए हैं।जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए 2545 उम्मीदवारों ने 2767 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए थे, इनमें से 659 नामांकन रद्द होने के बाद 2008 उम्मीदवारों के 2109 नामांकन वैध पाए गए थे। इनमें से 217 उम्मीदवारों ने नाम वापस लिए। सौ उम्मीदवारों के एक से अधिक नामांकन पत्र थे। कुल 13 सदस्य निर्विरोध चुन लिए गए। जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए अब 1778 उम्मीदवार मैदान में रह गए हैं। इसी तरह 4371 पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए 19077 उम्मीदवारों ने 20718 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए थे। इनमें से 5142 नामांकन रद्द होने के बाद 15011 उम्मीदवारों के 15574 नामांकन वैध पाए गए थे। इनमें से 2336 उम्मीदवारों ने नाम वापस लिए। पंचायत समिति में 40 सदस्य निर्विरोध चुन लिए गए। पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए अब 12663 उम्मीदवार मैदान में रह गए हैं। नामांकन वापसी के बाद अब जिला और पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव में प्रचार अभियान ने रफ्तार पकड़ ली है। प्रत्याशियों ने घर-घर जनसंपर्क करने के साथ ही नुक्कड़ सभाएं भी शुरू कर दी है। कांग्रेस-भाजपा और क्षेत्रीय दलों ने भी प्रत्याशियों के समर्थन में प्रचार तेज कर दिया है।गौरतलब है कि पंचायत और जिला परिषद के पहले चरण का चुनाव 23 नवंबर, दूसरे चरण का चुनाव 27 नवंबर, तीसरे चरण में 1 दिसंबर और चौथे चरण में 5 दिसंबर को मतदान होगा। प्रधान और जिला प्रमुख का चुनाव 10 दिसंबर तथा उप प्रधान और उप जिला प्रमुख का चुनाव 11 दिसंबर को होगा। जोधपुर जिले में पीपाड़ सिटी व बिलाड़ा नगरपालिका के चुनाव 11 दिसम्बर को होंगे।

