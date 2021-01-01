पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जमानत नामंजूर:21 साल में 50 साल की महिला के खिलाफ 14वां केस, 8 में सजा, पुरानी रंजिश में फंसाना बताया, जमानत नहीं

जोधपुर3 घंटे पहले
पुलिस ने एक महिला को अवैध शराब रखने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया। 50 साल की इस महिला का यह 21 साल में 14वां केस है। इनमें 8 मामलों में उसे सजा हो चुकी है। जमानत के लिए महिला की ओर से तर्क दिया गया कि पुलिसकर्मी अकरम से उसकी पुरानी रंजिश की वजह से उसे पकड़ा गया है, जबकि सरकारी वकील ने उसकी जमानत खारिज करने के लिए उसे आदतन अपराधी बताया। जिला व सेशन न्यायाधीश जोधपुर मेट्रो रविंद्र कुमार जोशी ने जमानत नामंजूर कर दी।

मामले के अनुसार परिवादी सहायक उप निरीक्षक कालूसिंह को इतला मिली कि राघव विलास के सामने गंदे नाले के पास एक महिला सफेद प्लास्टिक का कट्‌टा लिए खड़ी मिली, जो पुलिस जाब्ते को देखकर कट्‌टा मौके पर छोड़कर भाग गई, जिसे जाब्ते में से अकरम ने उसे सदोरी उर्फ सीता होना बताया। उसका कट्‌टा चैक किया तो उसमें 56 पव्वे नींबू देसी सादा शराब के बरामद हुए। पुलिस ने महिला के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर उसे गिरफ्तार किया। महिला की ओर से जमानत के लिए तर्क दिया गया कि उसने कोई अपराध कारित नहीं किया है।

अकरम व प्रार्थिनी के मध्य पुरानी रंजिश के चलते अकरम के कहने पर उसे गिरफ्तार किया गया है और किसी तरह की बरामदगी बाकी नहीं है। लोक अभियोजक केसरसिंह नरूका ने जमानत का विरोध किया और कहा कि उसके विरुद्ध 13 मामले पहले से दर्ज हैं। इनमें 12 मामले आबकारी अधिनियम से जुड़े हैं। महिला के विरुद्ध पहला मामला 21 साल पूर्व वर्ष 2000 में आबकारी अधिनियम के तहत ही दर्ज हुआ था। इसमें उसे 26 जुलाई 2005 को सजा हुई थी।

