जेएनवीयू:16 शिक्षकों को प्रथम नियुक्ति तिथि से मिलेगा पदोन्नति लाभ

जोधपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दैनिक भास्कर में मुद्दा उठाने के बाद जेएनवीयू ने जारी किए आदेश

जेएनवीयू के 16 शिक्षकों को उनकी प्रथम नियुक्ति तिथि से पदोन्नति को लाभ व नियमित होने की तिथि से वित्तीय परिलाभ दिए जाएंगे। इस संबंध में जेएनवीयू की ओर से आदेश जारी कर दिए गए हैं। इन 16 शिक्षकों की पीड़ा को भास्कर में शुक्रवार के अंक में प्रकाशित किया गया था।

जेएनवीयू ने मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए इस संबंध में आदेश जारी किए हैं। जेएनवीयू की कुलसचिव चंचल वर्मा की ओर से जारी आदेश में यह स्पष्ट किया गया है कि इस मामले से जुड़े 16 शिक्षकों का जेएनवीयू में 24 जुलाई 2008 को नियमितिकरण हुआ था। लेकिन नियमित होने के बाद जब राज्य सरकार व विश्वविद्यालय की ओर से पूर्व की अस्थाई सेवाओं को नहीं माना गया तो उन्होंने इस मामले को राजस्थान उच्च न्यायालय में चुनौती दी गई थी।

उच्च न्यायालय ने 8 दिसंबर 2017 को इनके पक्ष में निर्णय सुनाते हुए इनकी प्रथम नियुक्ति की तिथि से पदोन्नति का लाभ तथा नियमितिकरण की तिथि से सभी वित्तीय परिलाभ देने के आदेश दिए थे। इस संबंध में जेएनवीयू की सिंडिकेट ने 5 सितंबर 2020 को इस आदेश की पालना करने का निर्णय लिया था, जिसके आधार पर शुक्रवार को सिंडिकेट के आधार पर विश्वविद्यालय ने इन 16 शिक्षकों को प्रथम नियुक्ति तिथि से पदोन्नति के लाभ व नियमित होने की तिथि से सभी वित्तीय परिलाभ देने का आदेश जारी किया है।

वहीं आदेश के तहत नवंबर 2015 में इन शिक्षकों के सीनियर स्केल के लिए साक्षात्कार हुए थे। जिनके लिफाफे न्यायालय के आदेश के बाद 26 दिसंबर 2017 को खोले गए थे। लेकिन उनके फिक्सेशन नहीं किए गए थे। चयन समिति की अनुशंसाओं के आधार पर शुक्रवार इनके फिक्सेशन की कार्रवाई भी आरंभ कर दी जाएगी। ज्ञात रहे कि इन 16 शिक्षकों में से 2 सेवानिवृत्त हो चुके हैं और एक का निधन हो चुका है।

इन शिक्षकों को मिलेगा प्रथम नियुक्ति से पदोन्नति का लाभ
डॉ. रितु जौहरी, डॉ. रेणु शर्मा, डाॅ. मीना बरड़िया, डॉ. रेखा सिंघवी, डॉ. रेणु सोलंकी, डॉ. राका श्रीवास्तव, डॉ. खरताराम पटेल, डॉ. कश्यप धूप, डॉ. कश्यप धूत, डॉ. दिव्या चौधरी, डॉ. पंकज नामा, डॉ. धीरेंद्र, डॉ. अंजू अग्रवाल, डॉ. मीता निहलानी, डॉ. स्वपना पटावरी व डॉ. बीके माहेश्वरी। (डॉ. रेखा सिंघवी व डॉ. राका श्रीवास्तव सेवानिवृत्त हो चुके हैं और डॉ. बीके माहेश्वरी का निधन हो चुका है)

यह है मामला
जेएनवीयू की ओर से 24 जुलाई 2008 को तत्कालीन कुलपति प्रो. लोकेश शेखावत की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित हुई सिंडिकेट की बैठक में निर्णय लेते हुए 16 शिक्षकों की नियमित किया गया था। ये शिक्षक वर्ष 1994 व 1996 से अस्थाई रूप से सेवाएं दे रहे थे। उनकी पूर्व की सेवाओं काे मानते हुए विवि की ओर से प्रथम नियुक्ति तिथि से सेवाएं मानते हुए नियमित करने आदेश जारी किए।

लेकिन इस आदेश पर राज्य सरकार ने 2009 में रोक लगाते हुए पूर्व की सेवाओं को मानने से इनकार कर दिया तथा नियुक्ति नियमतिकरण की तिथि से ही मानी। जेएनवीयू प्रभावित शिक्षकों ने इस मामले को कोर्ट में चुनौती दी तथा न्यायालय ने इनके पक्ष में निर्णय भी दिया। न्यायालय ने इन्हें प्रथम नियुक्ति तिथि से पदोन्नतियां व नियमतिकरण की तिथ से वित्तीय परिलाभ देने के आदेश दिए। जिसकी पालना के लिए जेएनवीयू सिंडिकेट ने भी 5 सितंबर को फैसला ले लिया, लेकिन जेएनवीयू प्रशासन दो माह से आदेश जारी नहीं कर रहा था।

