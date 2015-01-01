पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आज मातृदेवाे भव::2 निगम-2 मेयर के पहली बार हुए चुनाव में महिलाएं ही बनेंगी महापाैर

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मातृ देवाे नम:।
  • उत्तर में कांग्रेस की कुंती का महापाैर बनना तय, दक्षिण में कांग्रेस का प्लान-बी बेअसर रहा तो भाजपा की वनिता बनेंगी महापौर
  • दक्षिण निगम के कांग्रेसी पार्षद देर रात जैसलमेर से रेडिसन हाेटल पहुंचे ताे भाजपा के पार्षद अंबाजी से पाली पहुंचे, सुबह सीधे पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज पहुंचेंगे

जाेधपुर शहर के लिए आज ये तीन शब्द बहुत मायने रखते हैं, क्याेंकि पहली बार दाे निगम-दाे मेयर के फार्मूले के तहत एक साथ दाे महिला मेयर शहर काे मिलेंगी। मंगलवार सुबह 10 से दाेपहर दाे बजे के बीच महापाैर के लिए वाेटिंग के बाद दो शहरी सरकारों का विधिवत गठन हो जाएगा। इसके साथ ही 11 महीने से शहर में चल रही प्रशासक की व्यवस्था भी समाप्त हो जाएगी।

उत्तर निगम में 53 पार्षदों के प्रचंड बहुमत के चलते कांग्रेस की महापौर पद की प्रत्याशी कुंती देवड़ा का महापौर चुना जाना लगभग तय है। उनका सीधा मुकाबला भाजपा की पार्षद डॉ. संगीता सोलंकी से है, लेकिन सिर्फ 19 पार्षदाें चलते निर्वाचन की प्रक्रिया मात्र औपचारिकता बनकर रह गई है।

दूसरी ओर दक्षिण निगम में महापौर पद को लेकर कांग्रेस और भाजपा दाेनाें की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर लगी है। हालांकि भाजपा को महापौर के लिए 46 पार्षदों का स्पष्ट बहुमत हासिल है, लेकिन कांग्रेस के प्लान-बी के चलते भाजपा मतदान के कुछ घंटे पहले भी सहमी लग रही है।

इसके चलते ही कांग्रेस व भाजपा को बाड़ेबंदी करनी पड़ी है। हालांकि उत्तर निगम में दोनों ही दल बाड़ेबंदी को लेकर ज्यादा गंभीर नहीं है, लेकिन दक्षिण निगम में दोनों ही दल एक-एक वोट जुटाने व क्रॉस वोटिंग या हॉर्स ट्रेडिंग की संभावना से सहमे हुए हैं।

हालांकि दक्षिण निगम में भाजपा महापौर का चुनाव 48से ज्यादा मत से जीतने का दावा कर रही है तो कुछ कांग्रेस नेता यह दावा भी कर रहे हैं कि उन्हें कुछ असंतुष्ट भाजपा पार्षदों का समर्थन हासिल है, जो मतदान के बाद ही नजर आएगा। इसलिए ऐसे नेता दक्षिण निगम में महापौर के परिणाम को चौकाने वाला बता रहे हैं। भाजपा ने वनिता सेठ को प्रत्याशी बनाया है तो कांग्रेस ने 29 पार्षदाें के अलावा 4 निर्दलीय पार्षदों के बूते पूजा पारीक को प्रत्याशी बनाया।

उत्तर निगम: तस्वीर साफ इसलिए रोशनी से जगमग

उत्तर निगम में बाेर्ड की तस्वीर साफ है। 53 पार्षदों के मजबूत बहुमत से कांग्रेस बोर्ड बनाएगी। नए महापौर के स्वागत में चुनाव की पूर्व संध्या भवन को रोशनी से सजाया गया।

दक्षिण निगम: ऐनवक्त तक असमंजस का घनघाेर अंधेरा
दक्षिण निगम में भाजपा के पास वैसे तो 43+3 निर्दलीय पार्षदों का पर्याप्त समर्थन है। लेकिन कांग्रेस के प्लान बी के दावे से ऐनवक्त तक असमंजस रूपी अंधेरा छाया हुआ है।

दक्षिण निगम : कांग्रेस पार्षद जोधपुर पहुंचे, भाजपा पार्षदों का पाली में डेरा
दक्षिण निगम में जीते कांग्रेस के सभी 29 पार्षद चार दिन जैसलमेर में रहने के बाद साेमवार रात जाेधपुर पहुंच गए। सभी काे रेडिसन हाेटल में रुकवाया गया है। ये सुबह साढ़े नौ बजे पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज स्थित दक्षिण निगम में पहुंचेंगे आैर शपथ लेने के पश्चात महापौर के लिए मतदान करेंगे। वहीं दक्षिण निगम में जीतकर आए सभी 46 भाजपा पार्षद भी गुजरात के अंबाजी में बाड़ेबंदी में रहने के बाद सोमवार शाम पाली पहुंच गए। वे यहां रात्रि विश्राम के बाद सुबह 9.15 बजे तक दक्षिण निगम पहुंचेंगे।

ये शपथ लेने के बाद महापौर के लिए मतदान करेंगे। हालांकि कुछ नेता रात में ही जाेधपुर पहुंचने के पक्ष में थे, लेकिन बाद में पाली रुकने का ही फैसला लिया। इधर, निगम उत्तर के कांग्रेस के पार्षद कुंभलगढ़ में रहने के बाद सोमवार शाम को रवाना होकर पाली पहुंचे। इन सभी पार्षदों को पूर्व सांसद बद्रीराम जाखड़ की रेजिडेंसी रोड स्थित एक होटल में रखा गया हैं। यह सभी सुबह 10 बजे से पहले सोजती गेट स्थित पुराने निगम कार्यालय में पहुंचेंगे।
भाजपा-कांग्रेस कैंप में महापौर चुनाव का हुआ डेमो
भाजपा ने बाड़ेबंदी में अपने सभी 46 पार्षदों से महापौर चुनाव का डेमो व रीटेक करवाया। भाजपा का इसके पीछे तर्क है कि अगर एक वोट भी निरस्त होता है तो उसका मैसेज गलत जाता है, इसलिए सभी पार्षदों को डेमो के बाद रीटेक करवाया। पूर्व महापौर घनश्याम ओझा ने दावा किया अभी 46 पार्षद कैंप में मौजूद हैं, पांच अन्य पार्षद भी हमारे संपर्क में हैं। ऐसे में महापौर हमारा ही जीतेगा। इधर, कांग्रेस ने भी महापौर के लिए मतदान करने का पार्षदों को डेमो करवाया।

वाेटिंग में नाेटा का भी ऑप्शन, असंतुष्ट पार्षदों ने नाेटा दबाया ताे जिसे मिलेंगे ज्यादा वोट वह महापौर
शहर के दोनों निगम महापौर के लिए मंगलवार सुबह 10 से दोपहर 2 बजे तक मतदान हाेगा। निगम उत्तर में कांग्रेस की कुंती देवड़ा और भाजपा की संगीता सोलंकी मैदान में है, जबकि दक्षिण से भाजपा की वनिता सेठ, कांग्रेस की पूजा पारीक और निर्दलीय हेमलता परिहार मैदान में हैं। वोटिंग में पार्षदों काे उम्मीदवार के साथ नाेटा का ऑप्शन भी हाेगा। एेसे में किसी पार्षद ने गलती से या असंतुष्ट होकर नाेटा का बटन दबाया ताे जिस प्रत्याशी काे ज्यादा वाेट मिलेंगे, वह महापौर बन जाएगा।
बैठक के साथ शुरू होगी वोटिंग: दोनों ही निगम में महापौर चुनने के लिए हाेने वाली वोटिंग की प्रक्रिया से पहले बैठक होगी। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी अनिल नेहरा ने बताया कि सुबह 10 बजे दोनों निगम के हॉल में बैठक की प्रक्रिया शुरू होगी। इसमें निर्वाचित पार्षदों को ही प्रवेश मिलेगा।

उन्हें निर्वाचन प्रमाण पत्र के साथ फोटो आईडी भी साथ लानी होगी। पार्षदों के अलावा हॉल में जाने की किसी को अनुमति नहीं मिलेगी। बैठक की कार्रवाई शुरू होने के बाद मतदान प्रक्रिया भी शुरू होगी। मतदान पर्ची से होगा। इसमें दोनों प्रत्याशियों के सिंबल के अलावा निर्दलीय को भी सिंबल आवंटित होंगे। वोटिंग के तुरंत बाद मतगणना होगी और परिणाम घोषित कर दिया जाएगा।
पिछले बोर्ड में भी मतदान से हुआ था ओझा के भाग्य का फैसला
वर्ष 2014 में हुए निगम चुनाव में 65 पार्षद चुने गए थे। भाजपा ने बहुमत होने के कारण घनश्याम ओझा को महापौर बनाया था। अाेझा काे 45 वोट मिले थे, जबकि कांग्रेस के गणपत सिंह को सिर्फ 19 वोट ही मिले थे, एक वोट शहाबुद्दीन का नहीं हो पाया था। इसके दूसरे दिन उपमहापौर का चुनाव बिना मतदान के हुआ था। उपमहापौर के लिए सिर्फ देवेंद्र सालेचा ने ही नामांकन भरा था और उन्हें विजेता घोषित कर दिया गया था।

भास्कर नॉलेज: 2004 में ओमकुमारी शहर की पहली महिला महापौर बनी थीं। डॉ. संगीता सोलंकी इससे पहले निगम बोर्ड में 15 दिन कार्यवाहक महापौर रह चुकी हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें