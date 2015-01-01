पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिश्वतखाेरी से बनाई अकूत संपत्ति:आरएएस परमार के जोधपुर, जयपुर, बाड़मेर, जालोर में घर 20 लाख कैश, करोड़ों की प्रॉपर्टी और 35 लाख के गहने मिले

जोधपुर41 मिनट पहले
  • परमार व दलाल के घरों से सरकारी दस्तावेज की मूल फाइलें भी बरामद
  • जोधपुर के अरिहंत अदिता कॉलोनी में फ्लैट से 7.72 लाख नकदी, 15 लाख के स्वर्णाभूषण, जमीनों के दस्तावेज मिले

बीकानेर उप निवेशन विभाग के अतिरिक्त आयुक्त पद से रिटायर होने से कई दिनों पहले आरएएस प्रेमाराम परमार एसीबी के राडार पर था। डीजी बीएल सोनी के अनुसार परमार और दलाल की गिरफ्तारी के तत्काल बाद इनके विभिन्न ठिकानों पर एसीबी की अलग-अलग टीमों ने तलाशी ली।

करीब 20 लाख रु. की नकदी और करोड़ों रुपए कीमत की अकूत संपत्तियों के सबूत मिले। इन दोनों के घर से नहरी भूमि आवंटन से संबंधित कई पत्रावलियां भी मिली हैं। प्रेमाराम के जयपुर स्थित आवास से 8 लाख रु. की नकदी व प्रॉपर्टी के दस्तावेज, जोधपुर के अरिहंत अदिता कॉलोनी में फ्लैट से 7.72 लाख नकदी, 15 लाख के स्वर्णाभूषण, जमीनों के दस्तावेज, एलएंडटी कंपनी के शेयर्स, बाड़मेर स्थित आवास से रिश्वत राशि के अलावा 3 लाख नकदी और 20 लाख रुपए कीमत के स्वर्णाभूषण मिले। वहीं जालोर में 36 बीघा के फार्म हाउस के दस्तावेज सहित कई अन्य अचल संपत्तियों की जानकारी मिली है। इनके संबंध में आय से अधिक संपत्तियां अर्जित करने का प्रकरण अलग से दर्ज किया जा सकता है।

शराब का भी शौकीन, जोधपुर के फ्लैट से 18 बोतलें मिलीं
परमार के जोधपुर के स्थित फ्लैट की तलाशी में विदेशी और महंगी शराब की 18 बोतलें भी मिलीं। बोरानाडा थानाधिकारी किशनलाल ने इसकी सूचना मिलने पर देर रात पुलिस की एक टीम अरिहंत अदिता आवासीय परिसर भेजी और शराब की 18 बोतलें बरामद कर आबकारी अधिनियम के तहत केस दर्ज किया।

दलाल नजीर विस्थापितों को चंद पैसे दे खुद करता मोटी कमाई
एडीजी (एसीबी) दिनेश एमएन ने बताया कि दलाल नजीर खां परमार व अन्य के साथ मिलीभगत करके विस्थापितों के नाम पर जमीन आवंटित कराता। विस्थापितों को चंद रुपए देकर खुद के नाम या अपने खास के नाम रजिस्ट्री करवा लेता था। बाद में उसी जमीन को महंगे दाम पर बेचकर मोटी कमाई करता था। जो विस्थापित नजीर की गैंग के माध्यम से जमीन आवंटित नहीं करवाता था, उन्हें ये गैंग बंजर जमीन और वो भी देरी से आवंटित कराते थे।​​​​​​​

