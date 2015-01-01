पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस और निगम की सख्त कार्रवाई:219 बिना मास्क, 242 सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग तोड़ने पर काटे चालान

नई सड़क पर बिना मास्क घूम रहे लोगों के पुलिस ने चालान काटे।
  • नई सड़क पर दो दुकानें की सीज

शहर में कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते धारा 144 लागू कर दी गई है। वहीं कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना नहीं करने वालों के खिलाफ नगर निगम का अभियान शनिवार काे भी जारी रहा। निगम की अतिक्रमण टीम के निरीक्षक नरेंद्र हर्ष, प्रभारी अजीज खान, दीपक कनौजिया, रवि पंडित सह प्रभारी सुरेश हंस व दिनेश कल्ला की टीम ने सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना नहीं करने पर नई सड़क पर दो दुकानों को सीज किया, वहीं बिना मास्क घूम रहे 280 लाेगाें के चालान काटे और उनसे 33 हजार 450 रुपए की जुर्माना वसूला।

निगम आयुक्त (उत्तर-दक्षिण) रोहिताश्वसिंह तोमर ने बताया कि शनिवार को भी निगम और पुलिस प्रशासन ने अभियान जारी रखा। निगम की ओर से शनिवार को 10 हजार मास्क वितरित किए गए। शनिवार को पुलिस आयुक्त जोस मोहन के निर्देश पर शहर में विशेष नाकाबंदी की गई। इस दौरान 219 लोगों को मास्क नहीं पहनने पर तो 242 के सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना नहीं करने पर चालान बनाए गए। इसके साथ ही एमवी एक्ट के 288 चालान बनाए गए, जबकि 34 वाहन सीज किए गए। इसी तरह 7 लोगों के खिलाफ 60 पुलिस एक्ट के तहत कार्रवाई की गई। इसी तरह एक ही दिन में कुल 790 लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई हुई। इसके साथ ही पुलिस की अलग-अलग टीमों ने शहर में कोविड-19 संक्रमण की भयावहता के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए आमजन को जागरूक किया और कोरोना पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए ‘नो मास्क-नो एंट्री’ सहित कोविड-19 गाइडलाइन की पूर्णतया पालना करने की अपील की।

