दो निगमों ने घटाया जीत-हार का अंतर:23 प्रत्याशी 100 से कम वाेटों से जीते, सीधे मुकाबलों में बड़े चेहरे भी नहीं बचा पाए अपनी सीट

जोधपुर15 मिनट पहले
भाजपा नेता प्रदीप बेनीवाल निगम दक्षिण के वार्ड-61 से तो सुरेश जोशी उत्तर के वार्ड-27 से जीतकर तीसरी बार पार्षद बने
  • दक्षिण निगम में 14 प्रत्याशी 100 से कम वाेटाें से हारे
  • उत्तर निगम में नौ प्रत्याशी 100 से कम वाेटाें से जीते

निगम उत्तर और दक्षिण के नए परिसीमन में भाजपा और कांग्रेस के कई बड़े चेहरे भी चुनाव लड़ रहे थे, लेकिन इनमें से कई अपनी सीट नहीं बचा पाए। इनमें निगम दक्षिण से भाजपा की महापौर पद की संभावित चेहरा सीमा माथुर भी शामिल हैं। वे दूसरी बार पार्षद नहीं बन पाईं। उन्हें युवा कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रागिनी शर्मा ने 462 वोट से शिकस्त दी।

इसी तरह, कांग्रेस के दिग्गज अब्दुल मजीद गौरी ने निगम उत्तर के वार्ड 45 से चुनाव लड़ा, लेकिन निर्दलीय मो. इसरान से 241 वोट से हार गए। भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेताओं में निगम उत्तर के वार्ड-51 से रणजीतसिंह निर्वाण महज 24 वोट से निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार तारा गहलोत से चुनाव हार गए। इसी तरह निगम दक्षिण के वार्ड-77 से चैनसिंह इंदा निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार भवानी सिंह से सिर्फ 33 वोट से हार गए। निगम उत्तर के वार्ड-40 से भाजपा नेता मो. उमर चौहान चुनाव हारने के साथ तीसरे स्थान पर रहे।

दक्षिण निगम में करीबी मुकाबले ज्यादा: वार्ड-48 में एक ताे वार्ड-10 में दो वोट से हारे कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी

निगम दक्षिण के 80 में से 14 वार्ड ऐसे रहे, जहां हार-जीत का अंतर 100 से कम रहा। इनमें सबसे कम एक वोट से वार्ड-48 में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी की हार हुई। यहां भाजपा प्रत्याशी की जीत हुई। कुछ ऐसी ही स्थिति वार्ड-10 में रही, यहां कांग्रेस केंडिडेट को महज दाे वोट से हार मिली। यहां निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी जीते।

इसी तरह, वार्ड-5 में भाजपा को 98 वोट से, वार्ड-11 में निर्दलीय को 18 वोट से, वार्ड-21 में कांग्रेस को 32 वोट से, वार्ड-24 में कांग्रेस को 51 वोट से, वार्ड-33 में कांग्रेस को 12 वोट से, वार्ड-34 में निर्दलीय को 30 वोट से, वार्ड-39 में निर्दलीय को 99 से, वार्ड-54 में कांग्रेस को 42 वोट से, वार्ड-58 में भाजपा को 91 वोट से, वार्ड-67 में निर्दलीय को 93 वोट से, वार्ड-75 में भाजपा को 41 वोट से अाैर वार्ड-77 में भाजपा को 33 वोट से हार का सामना करना पड़ा।

उत्तर निगम में हुए करीबी मुकाबलों में दो निर्दलीय, चार भाजपाई और तीन कांग्रेसी प्रत्याशी हारे
निगम उत्तर के 80 वार्ड में से 9 वार्डों में हार-जीत का अंतर 100 से कम रहा। इनमें वार्ड-3 से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी को 87 वोट से हार का सामना करना पड़ा। वार्ड-5 कांग्रेस को 31 वोट से, वार्ड-11 में निर्दलीय को 69 वोट से, वार्ड-51 में भाजपा को 24 वोट से, वार्ड-54 में कांग्रेस को 59 वोट से, वार्ड-60 में भाजपा को 76 वोट से, वार्ड-63 में भाजपा को 68 वोट से, वार्ड-65 में भाजपा को 98 वोट से और वार्ड-80 में निर्दलीय को 21 वोट से हार का सामना करना पड़ा।

ये दिग्गज तीसरी-चौथी बार निगम में पहुंचे
कई ऐसे चेहरे इस बार भी निगम चुनाव मैदान में थे, जो पहले दो या तीन बार पार्षद रह चुके हैं। इनमें भाजपा नेता प्रदीप बेनीवाल निगम दक्षिण के वार्ड-61 से तो सुरेश जोशी उत्तर के वार्ड-27 से जीतकर तीसरी बार पार्षद बने। भाजपा के अमरलाल वर्गी वार्ड-31 से तीसरी बार चुने गए। एक बार उनकी पत्नी भी पार्षद रह चुकी हैं।

कांग्रेस नेता सुनील व्यास चौथी बार पार्षद बने। व्यास ने उत्तर के वार्ड-29 से जीत हासिल की। कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता गणपतसिंह चौहान तीसरी बार निगम दक्षिण के वार्ड-58 से जीते। वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता रामसिंह सांजू चौथी बार पार्षद बने। उन्होंने दक्षिण के वार्ड-75 से जीत हासिल की।

