अव्यवस्था:खेतासर निवासी 23 वर्षीय युवक लिवर की बीमारी से पीड़ित, पिता पहले से ही टीबी के रोगी, इलाज में खराब आर्थिक स्थिति आ रही आड़े

ओसियांएक घंटा पहले
  • परिजनों ने लगाई मदद की गुहार, युवाओं ने ग्रुप बनाकर शुरू की मदद की मुहिम, 24 घंटे में जुटाए 50 हजार रुपए

खेतासर गांव निवासी 23 वर्षीय एक युवक पहले पीलिया रोग और अब लिवर की बीमारी के साथ-साथ आर्थिक तंगी से जूझ रहा है। जबकि पिता पहले से ही टीबी रोगी है। ग्रामीणों एवं भामाशाहों ने युवक को 2 दिन पहले जोधपुर के मथुरादास माथुर अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया है।

डॉक्टरों ने बताया कि युवक के इलाज में दो से ढाई लाख रुपए खर्च होंगे जबकि युवक के पास रुपए नहीं है। ऐसे में परिजनों ने मदद की गुहार लगाई है। समाजसेवी महिपाल सारण व पदम सिंह खेतासर ने बताया कि राकेश बादी (23) पुत्र गोवरधन राम निवासी खेतासर को कुछ दिन पूर्व पीलिया रोग हो गया था।

गत 7 दिसंबर को वह एक बार फिर बीमार हो गया। 9 दिसंबर को मथुरा दास माथुर अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने लीवर खराब बताया तो परिवार के पैरों तले से मानो जमीन ही खिसक गई। ग्रामीणों ने पीड़ित व उनके पिता को हिम्मत बंधाते हुए हर संभव मदद का आश्वासन दिया।
परिवार में एक मात्र कमाने वाला
लीवर की बीमारी से पीड़ित दलित युवक व पीड़ित युवक की पत्नी अपनी तीन नन्हीं बेटियों के साथ। पीड़ित राकेश अपने परिवार में एक मात्र कमाने वाला है। 50 वर्षीय पिता पहले से ही टीबी मरीज है। घर में मां व पत्नी के अलावा तीन छोटी छोटी बेटियां है। प्रशासनिक उदासीनता के चलते यह परिवार बीपीएल सूची में नहीं है।

इलाज के लिए युवाओं ने ग्रुप बनाकर बढ़ाए मदद के हाथ
पीड़ित राकेश बादी को इलाज के लिए अपने निजी वाहन से जोधपुर अस्पताल ले जाकर इलाज शुरू करवाने के लिए आर्थिक मदद करने वाले खेतासर गांव के युवा समाजसेवी महिपाल सारण के अलावा पदम सिंह, गणपत मेघवाल नाडसर, रुपाराम लेगा, श्याम सुंदर, अशोक सहित दर्जनभर सक्रिय युवाओं ने सहयोग कोष नाम से व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप बनाया है।

जिले भर के लोगों से आर्थिक सहयोग की अपील की। शुक्रवार 5 बजे तक लगभग 50 हजार रुपए सहयोग राशि उनकी पत्नी के बैंक खाते में जमा हो गई। पीड़ित युवक की पत्नी बबलू ने सभी समाज के भामाशाह से सहयोग करने की अपीलकी है।

