भर्ती:पीपाड़ सिटी जिला परिवहन कार्यालय में 26 नए पद सृजित

पीपाड़ शहर /जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
राज्य सरकार ने पीपाड़ सिटी में उप परिवहन कार्यालय को वर्ष 2020-21 की बजट घोषणा के क्रम में जिला परिवहन कार्यालय के रूप में क्रमोन्नत कर 26 नवीन पद सृजित करने का निर्णय लिया है। प्रस्ताव के अनुसार, राज्य बजट वर्ष 2020-21 में पीपाड़ शहर परिवहन कार्यालय को जिला परिवहन कार्यालय में क्रमोन्नत करने की घोषणा की गई थी। इसके क्रम में इस कार्यालय में जिला परिवहन अधिकारी तथा लेखाकार के एक-एक पद, परिवहन निरीक्षक, उपनिरीक्षक, कनिष्ठ सहायक, सूचना सहायक और वाहन चालक के 4-4 पद और वरिष्ठ लिपिक तथा सहायक कर्मचारी के दो-दो पदों सहित कुल 26 नवीन पद सृजित करने को मंजूरी दी गई है।

