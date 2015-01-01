पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात का खुलासा:दुकान का शटर तोड़ नकदी व 25 कार्टन शराब चुराने वाले तीनों बदमाश गिरफ्तार

जोधपुर31 मिनट पहले
बनाड़ इलाके में 18 अक्टूबर काे जगदंबा वाइन के शटर तोड़कर नकदी और 25 कार्टन शराब चुराने की वारदात का खुलासा करते हुए पुलिस ने तीन बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार किया है। केस का खुलासा करने के लिए एएसआई किरताराम, कांस्टेबल हनुमानसिंह बेनीवाल, राजेंद्र सिलारी, महीपाल मीणा व महीपाल ढाका की विशेष टीम गठित की गई थी।

कई दिनों की मशक्कत के बीच टेक्निकल सर्विलांस के आधार पर पुलिस टीम ने वारदात में प्रयुक्त एक टैक्सी चिह्नित कर उसकी तलाश शुरू की और आखिरकार पुलिस टीम ने बनाड़ थानांतर्गत खोखरिया सांसियों की ढाणी निवासी टैक्सी चालक विजय सांसी पुत्र जोगाराम, रातानाडा पांचबत्ती सांसी बस्ती निवासी धर्मवीर सांसी पुत्र अचलाराम और रातानाडा सांसी कॉलोनी हाल खोखरिया निवासी राकेश सांसी पुत्र उगमाराम को गिरफ्तार किया।

