हादसा:3 हादसों में आफरी के कर्मचारी सहित 3 बाइक सवारों की मौत, तीनाें हादसे पाली रोड पर हुए

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
शहर व आसपास क्षेत्र में तीन सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में आफरी कर्मचारी सहित तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई। बासनी पुलिस ने बताया कि रातानाडा स्थित जवाहर कॉलोनी निवासी मोहनलाल ने रिपोर्ट दी। इसमेें बताया कि उसका छोटा भाई दिनेश परमार आफरी में नौकरी करता था और आफरी के ही सरकारी क्वार्टर में रहता था। 9 दिसंबर को वह बाइक पर पाली रोड से गुजर रहा था, तब एक अन्य बाइक से टक्कर में गंभीर रूप से घायल होने पर उसे एमडीएम अस्पताल ले जाया गया, लेकिन उसकी उपचार के दौरान मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने अन्य बाइक चालक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया। कुड़ी थाने के एएसआई रामनारायण ने बताया कि रामदेव नगर सांगरिया निवासी मदनलाल पुत्र अमराराम ने रिपोर्ट दी। इसमें बताया कि उसका भाई किशनाराम और एक अन्य युवक बाइक लेकर जोधपुर से पाली की तरफ एक शादी समारोह में जा रहे थे। 10 दिसंबर की दोपहर मोगड़ा स्थित एक होटल के नजदीक डंपर के चालक ने यूटर्न दे दिया।

इससे उनकी बाइक साइड से डंपर से जा भिड़ी। हादसे में उसका भाई किशनाराम गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। उसे एम्स में भर्ती करवाया गया, लेकिन उसकी उपचार के दाैरान मौत हो गई। डंपर चालक मौके पर गाड़ी को छोड़कर भाग गया। रामनारायण ने बताया कि डंपर को जब्त कर लिया है और चालक का पता लगाया जा रहा है। वहीं लूणी थाने के एएसआई मुकनाराम ने बताया कि निंबली निवासी शैतानसिंह पुत्र तुलसीराम राजपुरोहित ने रिपोर्ट दी कि उसका भाई बाबूलाल अपनी बाइक को लेकर कांकाणी से निंबला की तरफ जा रहा था। तब एक इनोवा कार चालक ने उसे चपेट में ले लिया। हादसे में गंभीर रूप से घायल बाबूलाल की अस्पताल में उपचार के दौरान मौत हो गई।

