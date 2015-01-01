पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Jodhpur
  3 Days Before The Wedding, The Receipt Permission From The Competent Officer Is Compulsory Event Even If The Number Of Guests Does Not Exceed 100 All Day

शुभ शादी और ज्यादा सावधान:शादी से 3 दिन पूर्व सक्षम अफसर से रसीद/अनुमति अनिवार्य आयोजन पूरे दिन तो भी मेहमानों की संख्या 100 से ज्यादा नहीं

जोधपुर15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कलेक्ट्रेट में उपखंड अधिकारी कार्यालय के बाहर शादी की अनुमति लेने के लिए कतारें लग गई।
  • प्रशासन ने जारी की शादी व अन्य आयोजनों की गाइडलाइन व एडवाइजरी
  • शादी-समारोह में सीमित मेहमान संख्या से कार्ड बांट चुके निमंत्रणकर्ता असमंजस में
  • भेज दिया था नेह निमंत्रण प्रियवर तुम्हें बुलाने को हे मानस के राजहंस अब पहले पूछ ही लेना आने को

शहर में बेकाबू कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच शादी समारोह के दिन नजदीक आ रहे हैं। तीन दिन बाद शहर व जिले में बड़े सावों की धूम रहेगी। ऐसे में काेराेना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए सोमवार को जिला प्रशासन ने जोधपुर जिले के लिए गाइडलाइन व एडवाइजरी जारी की है। इसके तहत शादी में दोनों पक्षों की ओर से 100 से ज्यादा मेहमान शामिल नहीं होंगे।

शादी समारोह से 3 दिन पहले अपने क्षेत्र के सक्षम अधिकारी को निर्धारित प्रपत्र में इसकी सूचना देकर रसीद लेनी होगी, यही इसकी अनुमति के तौर पर मान्य होगी। कलेक्टर इंद्रजीतसिंह ने बताया कि निर्धारित प्रपत्र में सूचना देने पर इसकी रसीद के साथ अनुमति मिलेगी।

गाइडलाइन व प्रोटोकॉल की पालना नहीं करने पर सीधे महामारी एक्ट और आईपीसी के तहत आयोजक व आयोजन स्थल मालिक के खिलाफ कार्रवाई होगी। इसके लिए इंसिडेंट कमांडर, पुलिस और फ्लाइंग स्क्वायड अपने क्षेत्र में निरीक्षण करेंगे। वहां की वीडियोग्राफी भी होगी और आयोजन करने वाले को भी इसकी वीडियोग्राफी करवानी होगी।
अन्य कार्यक्रमों की भी अनुमति लेकर कॉपी थाने में देनी होगी
विवाह कार्यक्रम के अलावा अन्य सामाजिक, राजनीतिक, खेल, मनोरंजन, शैक्षणिक, सांस्कृतिक, धार्मिक व सार्वजनिक आयोजन के लिए सीटिंग प्लान आवेदन करना होगा। जोधपुर नगर निगम उत्तर व दक्षिण से संबंधित उपायुक्त तथा जिले में एसडीएम स्वयं के स्तर पर निर्धारित शर्ताें के साथ अनुमति प्रदान कर सकेंगे। अनुमति मिलने पर इसकी कॉपी संबंधित पुलिस थाने में देनी होगी।

जिम्मेदार आयोजनों का निरीक्षण करेंगे, उल्लंघन पर जुर्माना भी

  • सक्षम अधिकारी या पुलिस की ओर से आयोजन स्थल का निरीक्षण करने के दौरान गाइड लाइन की पालना नहीं करने पर आयोजन कर्ता के खिलाफ राजस्न महामारी अधिनियम और आईपीसी के प्रावधानों के तहत कार्रवाई होगी। जुर्माना भी वसूल किया जाएगा।
  • आयोजन सूचना संबंधित उपायुक्त, एसडीएम और पुलिस की ओर से रोज 5 बजे निर्धारित फॉर्मेट में कोविड कंट्रोल रूम को भेजनी होगी।
  • संबंधित एरिया के इंसिडेंट कमांडर कम से कम 10 फीसदी निरीक्षण करेंगे। एसडीएम, पटवारी, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी और थानाधिकारी अपने क्षेत्र के सभी आयोजन स्थलों का निरीक्षण करेंगे।

विवाह गाइडलाइन से संबंधित वो सबकुछ जो आप जानना चाहते हैं

विवाह में मेहमानों के नाम-नंबर-तापमान का रिकॉर्ड रखना होगा

  • अनुमति के लिए दोनों ही नगर निगम के उपायुक्त, संबंधित पुलिस थानाधिकारी, ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में एसडीएम, तहसीलदार व थानाधिकारी अधिकृत होंगे।
  • 3 दिन पहले अपने क्षेत्र में संबंधित अधिकारी काे लिखित में सूचना देकर रसीद लेनी होगी। बेसिक जानकारी सहित मेहमानों की संख्या बतानी होगी। पुलिस थाने में भी सूचना देनी होगी।
  • दोनों पक्षों को मिलाकर 100 लोग ही मान्य होंगे।
  • प्रत्येक प्रवेश द्वार पर थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की व्यवस्था जरूरी होगी। मेहमानों के नाम, मोबाइल नंबर व उनके शरीर के तापमान का रिकाॅर्ड रखा जाएगा। मांगे जाने पर पेश करना हाेगा।
  • दो जनों के बीच दो गज की दूरी रख सीटिंग करनी होगी।
  • ‘नो मास्क नो एंट्री’ की पालना करवानी होगी।
  • प्रवेश-निकासी गेट, कॉमन एरिया में हैंड वॉश व सेनेटाइजर की व्यवस्था करनी हाेगी।
  • कुर्सियों, सामान्य सुविधाओं व मानव संपर्क में आने वाली रेलिंग, डोर हैंडल्स, फर्श की बार-बार सफाई करवानी होगी।
  • वीडियोग्राफी करवानी होगी। मांगने पर कॉपी देनी होगी।
  • जांच के दौरान सरकारी अधिकारी की अपनी ओर से वीडियोग्राफी करवाएंगे।
  • कार्यक्रम के समय बैचेज में बांटकर 100 से ज्यादा व्यक्तियों को शामिल करने की अनुमति नहीं होगी।

टेंट-बैंड वालाें काे स्टाफ की स्क्रीनिंग करवानी होगी

  • आयोजन के दौरान भोजन व्यवस्था, कैटरिंग, टेंट, लाइट, साउंड, बैंड वाले कार्मिकों की प्रतिदिन थर्मल स्कैनर व लक्षण आधारित स्क्रीनिंग करवाई जाएगी। संदिग्ध व्यक्तियों को किसी भी हाल में शामिल नहीं होने दिया जाएगा।
  • मैरिज हॉल, मैरिज गार्डन, होटल, रेस्टोरेंट, बेन्क्वेट हॉल, सामुदायिक भवन के संचालक प्रशासन की अनुमति के बाद ही अपने स्थल का इस्तेमाल करने देंगे। नियम तोड़ने पर स्थल को सीज किया जाएगा।

ये फरियादी नहीं, शादियों की अनुमति के लिए कतार है

कलेक्ट्रेट में उपखंड अधिकारी कार्यालय के बाहर शादी की अनुमति लेने के लिए कतारें लग गई। निर्धारित प्रपत्र में आवेदक विवाह आयोजन की जानकारी देने के लिए वहां पहुंचे। उन्हें अपना फार्म जमा करवाने में परेशानी आ रही थी। यहां तैनात पुलिसकर्मियों से लोगों की बहस भी हो गई। प्रपत्र जमा करवाने पहुंचे लोगों को नगर निगम जाने को कहा तो विरोध करने लगे।

