जोधपुर में ठगी:सस्ते डॉलर के लालच में गंवाए 3 लाख रुपए, हाईकोर्ट कर्मचारी से क्रेडिट कार्ड चालू करवाने के नाम पर ठगी

11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मेडिकल व्यवसायी को शातिर ठगों ने थमाया कागज का बंडल

जोधपुर। मेडिकल की दुकान चलाने वाले एक शख्स को दो ठगों ने झांसे में लेकर सस्ते में डॉलर दिए जाने की बात की। फिर उससे 3 लाख की ठगी कर ली। पुलिस ने प्रकरण दर्ज करते हुए अब बदमाशों की तलाश आरंभ की है। घटनास्थल के आसपास लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज से पता लगाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।
सदर बाजार थानाधिकारी बंशीलाल ने बताया कि बनाड़ के दइकड़ा का रहने वाला 35 वर्षीय राजेंद्र चौधरी पाल रोड स्थित गायत्री नगर में महादेव मेडिकल नाम से दुकान चलाता है। गत दो नवंबर को उसके पास दो युवक आए थे। उन्होंने उसे एक डॉलर दिया था। यह डॉलर 50 रुपए में दिया गया। इस पर लड़कों ने कहा कि उनके पास काफी सारे डॉलर पड़े है जो सस्ते में दे सकते है। इस पर झांसे में आकर मेडिकल व्यवसायी राजेंद्र चौधरी ने अपने मोबाइल नंबर लड़कों को दिए। फिर रविवार को उसे फोन कर कहा गया कि डॉलर लेने के लिए आ जाओ तब राजेंद्र चौधरी अपनी बाइक लेकर नई सड़क स्थित एक हैंडलूम के पास पहुंचा। वहां पर दोनों युवक पैदल उसे मिले। उनके पास बैग था और कहा कि सोजती गेट की तरफ चलते है लेकिन वहां पर पुलिस का भय होने से युवक राजेंद्र चौधरी को हैंडलूम के पीछे बैंड गली में ले गए। वहां पर अंधेरा था और उसे डॉलर का एक पैकेट थमा दिया और बदले में 3 लाख रुपए लेकर युवक निकल गए। राजेंद्र चौधरी ने अपनी बाइक के पास पहुंच कर बंडल चैक किया तो उसमें कागज भरे थे। वह युवकों की तलाश में बाइक लेकर भटका लेकिन युवक हाथ नहीं लगे।
बताया गया है कि जब युवक पहली बार यानी 2 नंवबर को उसके पास आए तब 72 रुपए के डॉलर को 50 रूपए में दिया था। इससे राजेंद्र चौधरी का लोभ बढ़ गया और मार्जिन के चक्कर में पड़ गया। पुलिस ने बताया कि इतनी रकम उसके पास नहीं थी लेकिन वह अपने परिचितों और दोस्तों से रुपए मांगकर लाया था।

हाईकोर्ट कर्मचारी से के्रडिट कार्ड चालू करवाने के नाम पर ठगी, खाते से निकाले 98 हजार रुपए
साइबर ठगों ने हाईकोर्ट के एक कर्मचारी को के्रडिट कार्ड चालू करने के नाम पर ओटीपी नंबर हासिल किए। फिर खाते से ऑनलाइन 98 हजार 400 रुपए निकाल लिए। इस बारे में सदर कोतवाली थाने में रिपोर्ट दी गई है।
थानाधिकारी हरीशचंद्र सोलंकी ने बताया कि हाथीराम का ओडा क्षेत्र में रहने वाले रणवीरसिंह की तरफ से रिपोर्ट दी गई है। इसमें बताया कि वह हाईकोर्ट में सरकारी कर्मचारी है। उन्होंने एक के्रडिट कार्ड के लिए साइकिल मार्केट स्थित एसबीआई बैंक से अप्लाई कर रखा था। कार्ड बाद में मिल गया। गत पांच नवम्बर को उनके मोबाइल पर किसी शख्स ने फोन किया और खुद को बैंक कर्मचारी बताते हुए कहा कि कार्ड चालू करने से पहले उसकी डिटेल बता दें ताकि कार्ड को चालू किया जा सके। इस झांसे में आकर रणवीर सिंह ने के्र डिट कार्ड की जानकारी शातिर को दे दी। फिर अलग-अलग किश्तों में उनकी एसबीआई शाखा से 98 हजार 400 रुपए ऑनलाइन निकल गए। इस पर वे बैंक भी गए और रूकवाने का प्रयास किया लेकिन रुपए ट्रांजेक्ट हो चुके थे। थानाधिकारी सोलंकी ने बताया कि इस बारे में धोखाधड़ी एवं आईटी एक्ट में केस दर्ज किया गया है।

