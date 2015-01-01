पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मंजूरी:खेजड़ली शहीद स्मारक विकास के लिए 35 लाख रुपए और स्वीकृत

कोरना2 घंटे पहले
मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने मंगलवार को खेजड़ली शहीद स्मारक परिसर के विकास के लिए 35 लाख रुपए और खर्च करने के आदेश दिए। इससे पहले 10 लाख रुपये स्वीकृत किये गए थे। खेजड़ली को विश्व पटल लाने के लिए सर्व समाज बैनर तले 10 वर्ष से अभियान चल रहा है।

अभियान की अगुवाई करने वाले विशेक विश्नोई ने बताया कि मिशन 363 का मकसद है दुनिया के हर कोने में लोग खेजड़ली के शहीदों से प्रेरणा लें। खेजड़ली का आधारभूत विकास हो ,अभियान के दौरान धरना प्रदर्शन, अधिवेशन, सभाएं आदि कार्यक्रम किये गए थे।

विधायकों ,मंत्रियों, सांसदों द्वारा मुख्यमंत्री को सिफारिश की गई। अब तक के प्रयासों से ही 45 लाख रुपए स्वीकृत किए गए हैं। ग्लोबल ग्रीन 363 संगठन के जिला उपाध्यक्ष बालसा हेमनगर ने बताया कि पर्यावरण से जुड़े सभी लोगों ने मुख्यमंत्री का आभार जताया है।

