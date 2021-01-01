पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जुआ पर जब्ती:4 पुलिसकर्मी दबिश देने पहुंचे, ज्यादा जुआरी देख कमरे का दरवाजा बंद कर बुलाया जाब्ता, 3 भागे, 17 गिरफ्तार, 1.64 लाख रुपए जब्त

जोधपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सालावास डिपो के पास एक मकान के कमरे में जुआ खेलते इन 17 जुआरियों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया जबकि 3 जुआरी भाग गए। - Dainik Bhaskar
सालावास डिपो के पास एक मकान के कमरे में जुआ खेलते इन 17 जुआरियों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया जबकि 3 जुआरी भाग गए।
  • सालावास डिपो के पास मकान में खेल रहे थे जुआ, 4 लग्जरी गाड़ियां भी जब्त

बोरानाडा पुलिस ने मंगलवार को एक मकान में दबिश देकर 17 जुआरियों को गिरफ्तार किया। इनके पास से एक लाख 64 हजार रुपए बरामद हुए। वहीं 4 लग्जरी वाहन और 5 दुपहिया वाहन भी जब्त किए गए। पकड़े गए सभी शहर के नामचीन जुआरी हैं। पुलिस को सूचना मिली कि सालावास डिपो के पास रमजान उर्फ जैनिया के मकान में जुआ खेला जा रहा है। इस पर चार पुलिसकर्मी दबिश देने पहुंच गए। पुलिस को आभास नहीं था कि बड़ी संख्या में वहां जुआरी जुआ खेल रहे हैं।

पुलिस को देख चार जुआरी वहां से भाग गए। फिर पुलिस ने सूझबूझ दिखाते हुए जिस कमरे में जुआ चल रहा था, उसका दरवाजा बाहर से बंद कर दिया। इसके बाद थाने से बाकी जाब्ते को मौके पर बुलाया और जुआरियों को गिरफ्तार किया। एसीपी प्रोबेशनल शालिनी बजाज ने बताया कि सूचना पर सालावास डिपो के पास एक मकान पर दबिश देकर 17 नामी जुआरियों को पकड़ा और 1.64 लाख रुपए व 4 लग्जरी गाडिय़ां व पांच दुपहिया वाहन जब्त किए।

ये 17 जुआरी पकड़े
थानाधिकारी किशनलाल ने बताया कि जुआरियों में अब्दुल हमीद, संजय, अयूब, रघुवीर, इरफान, शेर मोहम्मद, महमूद बैली, अब्दुल रहमान, मोहम्मद युनुस, राजू खां, फारूख खान, आसिफ अली, मोहम्मद असलम, रवि अग्रवाल, जहूर हुसैन, इरफान खान व मोहम्मद इमरान को गिरफ्तार किया गया।

इधर, झंवर थाना क्षेत्र में 3 जुआरी पकड़े
झंवर थाना क्षेत्र में भी जुआ खेल रहे तीन जुआरियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया। थानाधिकारी परमेश्वरी ने बताया कि जुआ खेल रहे सुरेश, देवेंद्र व जमाल खां को पकड़कर उनके पास से 1235 रुपए जब्त किए गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser