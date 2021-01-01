पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डॉ. एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज:40 स्टूडेंट्स बिना कोविड जांच रिपोर्ट के आए, अलग बैठाकर 23 के सैंपल लिए, 17 को टीके लगवाए

जोधपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • डॉ. एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज में पहले दिन एमबीबीएस 2020 बैच के 231 स्टूडेंट्स पहुंचे

डॉ. एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज में एमबीबीएस 2020 बैच के चयनित 250 स्टूडेंट्स में से मंगलवार को पहले दिन 231 स्टूडेंट्स क्लास में पहुंचे। इनमें से 40 स्टूडेंट के पास कोरोना नेगेटिव की रिपोर्ट नहीं होने के चलते उन्हें अलग कमरे में बैठाया गया। इनमें 23 स्टूडेंट्स जो पहले आए थे, उनके कोविड सैंपल लिए गए। उनकी रिपोर्ट सुबह करीब 10:30 बजे नेगेटिव आई बाकी 17 स्टूडेंट्स को वैक्सीन लगवाई गई।

अब तक करीब 90 स्टूडेंट्स काे कोविड वैक्सीनेट कराया जा चुका है, शेष स्टूडेंट्स का बुधवार को वैक्सीनेशन कराया जाएगा। दरअसल सुबह आठ बजे से स्टूडेंट्स क्लास के लिए आने लगे। इस दौरान उनकी कोविड गाइडलाइन की पालना करवाने को लेकर डॉ. जयराम रावतानी वहां तैनात रहे।

उन्होंने सभी स्टूडेंट्स को पुराने भवन में बने लेक्चर थियेटर 4 में बैठाने की व्यवस्था की। फिर स्टूडेंट्स को मेडिकल कॉलेज के बारे में औपचारिक परिचय, एमबीबीएस कोर्स संबंधी सहित टीचर, हॉस्टल आदि के बारे में मेडिकल कॉलेज प्रिंसिपल डॉ. गुलझारी लाल मीणा ने जानकारी दी। बुधवार से एमबीबीएस स्टूडेंट्स की क्लास सुबह आठ से दोपहर तीन बजे तक लगेगी।

मेडिकल कॉलेज में मंगलवार को प्रथम वर्ष के 40 स्टूडेंट्स कोविड रिपोर्ट साथ नहीं लाए, उनकाे अलग कमरे में बिठाया। इनमें से 23 की जांच करवाई और 17 को टीके लगवाए। कॉलेज में स्टूडेंट‌्स को पहले सेनेटाइज कर थर्मल स्कैनिंग की, फिर जो कोविड की नेगेटिव रिपोर्ट साथ लाए उन्हें क्लास में प्रवेश दिया गया।

