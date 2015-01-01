पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:414 नए पॉजिटिव, 7 संक्रमितों की माैत, 212 रोगी डिस्चार्ज

जोधपुर7 मिनट पहले
शहर में कोरोना फिर अपना क्रूर रूप दिखाने लगा है, जिसके चलते पांच दिन में 2270 पॉजिटिव मिले हैं ताे 23 संक्रमितों की मौत हाे गई है। इस बीच 1602 मरीज ही डिस्चार्ज हुए हैं। शहर में मंगलवार को लगातार पांचवें दिन फिर कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 400 के पार रहा। कुल 414 नए पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले, वहीं सात और कोरोना संक्रमित की मौत हुई।

212 मरीज को डिस्चार्ज किया गया। डिस्चार्ज किए जाने वाले अधिकांश मरीज होम आइसोलेशन वाले हैं। जिनको पॉजिटिव आने के 10 दिन बाद डिस्चार्ज कर दिया जाता है। जिसके चलते केवल 10 दिन में कुल पॉजिटिव 3863, डिस्चार्ज 2701 और 46 कोरोना संक्रमित की मौत हो चुकी हैं। एम्स में पांच कोराेना संक्रमितों की मौत: मंगलवार को एम्स में पांच कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत हुई। पुखरतन सिंधी (90) की मौत सुबह 11:47 बजे, मिश्रीलाल (95) निवासी फलौदी की देर रात 12:30 बजे, जॉय एमएम (57) निवासी जोधपुर की सुबह 8:32 बजे, लक्ष्मी शर्मा (70) निवासी ए-114 सुभाष मार्ग मसूरिया शास्त्री नगर की सुबह 9:11 बजे और समरसिंह रावत (31) निवासी जोधपुर की मौत सुबह 11:15 बजे हुई। एमडीएम में दो संक्रमितों की माैत हुई। भंवर बीजेएस कॉलोनी मोहन नगर निवासी 65 वर्षीय भंवर सिंह और फलौदी होपारड़ी पंचायत निवासी अय्यूब (22)। अय्यूब राेड एक्सीडेंट के कारण सिर पर गंभीर चाेट थी।

स्थानीय लिस्ट में बताए 278 पॉजिटिव बताए
विभाग की ओर से जारी लिस्ट में मंगलवार को 278 नए पॉजिटिव मरीज बताए। विभाग ने माैत, डिस्चार्ज और एक्टिव केस की जानकारी नहीं दी। स्थानीय विभाग की ओर से जारी लिस्ट में मसूरिया जोन से सर्वाधिक 27 और सालावास ब्लॉक से 17 पॉजिटिव मिले। शहर को नौ भागों में बांटा गया है।

प्रताप नगर से 15, शहर 17, उदयमंदिर 21, महामंदिर 19, मसूरिया 27, शास्त्री नगर 25, मधुबन 24, रेजिडेंसी 19, बीजेएस में 12 मरीज मिल हैं। जिले को 10 ब्लॉक में बांटा - बनाड़ (मंडोर) 16, सालावास 17, बिलाड़ा 14, भोपालगढ़ 12, ओसियां 03, बावड़ी 07, फलौदी 13, बाप 02, शेरगढ़ 05 और बालेसर में 10 मरीज मिले।

