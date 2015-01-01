पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कंट्राेल में काेराेना:436 और ठीक हुए, रिकवरी रेट 90% के करीब, 116 नए राेगी और 2 की माैत

जाेधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • अब तक जोधपुर में 58,007 राेगियाें में से 51,807 ठीक हुए

शहर में पिछले कुछ दिनाें में काेराेना कंट्राेल में आ रहा है। लगातार नए संक्रमिताें के घटने और उनसे ज्यादा डिस्चार्ज हाेने से रिकवरी रेट बढ़कर 90% के करीब पहुंच गई है। बुधवार को भी 116 नए रोगी मिले और इससे अधिक 436 ठीक हुए। 2 संक्रमितों की मौत भी हुई। कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 58,007 पहुंच चुका है।

इनमें से 89.31% यानी 51,807 ठीक हाे चुके हैं। दिसंबर के 16 दिनाें में 3,172 राेगी मिले और इससे दुगुने से अधिक 6,976 राेगी डिस्चार्ज किए गए। आंकड़ाें का यह ट्रेंड काेराेना के काबू में आने के संकेत दे रहा है, लेकिन थाेड़ी सी भी ढिलाई एक बार फिर संक्रमण को आक्रमक बना सकती है।
लगातार 7वें दिन 5 से कम माैत
नए संक्रमितों की संख्या घटने के साथ ही रोजाना की मौतों में भी गिरावट आई है। पिछले 7 दिनों में माैतों का आंकड़ा एक बार भी 5 या उससे अधिक नहीं गया है। पिछले 7 दिनों में 18 मौतें हुई हैं। जबकि उससे पहले के 7 दिनों में 37 संक्रमितों ने दम तोड़ा था। कुल मौतों का आंकड़ा 820 पहुंच चुका है। बुधवार को एम्स में पावटा में लक्ष्मी नगर निवासी सुरेंद्र कुमार (38) ने दम ताेड़ा। उन्हें फाेर्थ स्टेज के कैंसर के साथ ही हाइपरटेंशन की भी शिकायत थी। दूसरी मौत ओमप्रकाश (62) की हुई।

नवंबर के मुकाबले आधा रह गया कोरोना संक्रमण
शहर में नए संक्रमितों के घटने से नवंबर के मुकाबले कोरोना आधा रह गया है। दिसंबर व नवंबर के पहले 15 दिनों की तुलना करें तो इस माह में आधे रोगी भी नहीं आए है। नवंबर के पहले 15 दिनों में 6,571 रोगी मिले थे। जबकि दिसंबर में यह आंकड़ा 3,056 रह गया। नवंबर में औसतन 438 रोगी रोज मिल रहे थे।

वहीं दिसंबर में यह औसत प्रतिदिन 203 रोगी रह गया है। वहीं नवंबर के पहले 15 दिनाें में 3,669 राेगी ही ठीक हुए थे। जबकि दिसंबर के 15 दिनाें में 6,540 राेगी ठीक हुए। हालांकि माैताें के मामले में दाेनाें माह में अंतर ज्यादा नहीं है। नवंबर के 15 दिनाें में 75 और दिसंबर के पहले 15 दिनाें में 68 माैतें हुई।

