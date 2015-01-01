पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोनाकाल:471 नए रोगी, 5 मौत, संक्रमण की गति: नवंबर में राेज औसत 500 से ज्यादा रोगी मिल रहे

जोधपुर18 मिनट पहले
काेराेना संक्रमण की डरावनी रफ्तार थमने का नाम नहीं ले रही। सितंबर माह में औसतन 426 व अक्टूबर में औसत 330 राेगी राेज मिल रहे थे। राेजाना का यह औसत नवंबर में बढ़कर प्रतिदिन 512 राेगी हाे गया है। नवंबर में अब तक 12,299 राेगी मिल चुके हैं और 163 राेगियाें की माैत हाे चुकी हैं। वहीं 5,989 राेगी ही ठीक हुए है। वहीं सितंबर के 30 दिनाें में 12,808 व अक्टूबर के 31 दिनाें में 10,244 राेगी मिले थे।

इस माह में औसतन 6 से अधिक माैतें राेज हाे रही हैं। अगर रफ्तार ऐसी ही रही तो इस माह में मृतकों का आंकड़ा 200 पार पहुंच जाएगा। मंगलवार काे 471 नए राेगी मिले अाैर 320 काे डिस्चार्ज किया गया। जबकि 5 और संक्रमिताें ने दम ताेड़ दिया।

एम्स में चैनसिंह (70), एमडीएम में भाेपालगढ़ रामदीन (54), एमजीएच में झालामंड निवासी माेतीसिंह (70) व लाेकाे काॅलाेनी निवासी अारती (45) का निधन हुअा। कुल संक्रमिताें का 51,923 पहुंच चुका है। इनमें से 42,592 ठीक हाे चुके हैं और 699 की माैत हुई है।
रिपाेर्ट निगेटिव, मैसेज में पाॅजिटिव बताया
मेडिकल काॅलेज में मंगलवार काे हुई कोराेना सैंपल की में एक बैंक अधिकारी की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई। लेकिन उनके मोबाइल पर मैसेज पॉजिटिव होने का आया। दरअसल, एक बैंक अधिकारी साेमवार काे स्वयं व पत्नी की काेराेना जांच करवाकर घर में क्वारेंटाइन हाे गए थे। सुबह रिपाेर्ट पता करने की काेशिश की ताे किसी परिचित ने दाेनाें की रिपाेर्ट निगेटिव बताई।

इसके कुछ देर बाद आए मैसेज में उनकी पत्नी काे निगेटिव और उन्हें पाॅजिटिव बताया गया। ऐसे में वे असमंजस में पड़ गए। कई जगह फोन कर सच्चाई पता करने पर भी सही रिजल्ट नहीं मिला। बाद में भास्कर ने मेडिकल कॉलेज में पता किया तो उनकी भी रिपोर्ट निगेटिव बताई गई। अब मैसेज पॉजिटिव का कैसे आया?, इसका जवाब मेडिकल काॅलेज का काेई अधिकारी नहीं दे पाया।

