पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोनाकाल:काेराेना से 5 और माैतें, 375 नए राेगी और 189 डिस्चार्ज

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर में मंगलवार को पांच और कोराेना संक्रमित मरीजों की मौत हुई। वहीं नए 375 पॉजिटिव और 189 मरीज डिस्चार्ज हुए। जिसके चलते 3 में दिन में संक्रमितों की मौत का आंकड़ा 15, पॉजिटिव 884 और डिस्चार्ज का 588 पहुंच गया है। जबकि कुल पॉजिटिव का आंकड़ा 38,281, डिस्चार्ज 25,564 और मौत का आकंड़ा 551 हो गया है। ऐसे ही पॉजिविट का आंकड़ा बढ़ा तो इस माह के अंत तक कुल पॉजिटिव का आंकड़ा 45 हजार के आंकड़े को छू लेगा।

स्थानीय लिस्ट सिर्फ 201 ही बताए

चिकित्सा विभाग की ओर से जारी लिस्ट में मंगलवार को 201 पॉजिटिव मरीज नए मिलने की जानकारी दी गई। विभाग ने डेथ, डिस्चार्ज और एक्टिव केस की जानकारी ही नहीं दी। जारी लिस्ट में मधुबन जोन से सर्वाधिक 25 और सालावास(लूणी) ब्लॉक से 9 पॉजिटिव मिले। शहर को नौ भागों में बांटा गया है।

प्रताप नगर से 9, शहर परकोटा 12, उदयमंदिर 07, महामंदिर 19, मसूरिया 17, शास्त्री नगर 18, मधुबन 25, रेजिडेंसी 20, बीजेएस 08, जिले को 10 ब्लॉक में बांटा जिसमें बनाड़(मंडोर) 07, सालावास 09, बिलाडा 07, भोपालगढ़ 08, ओसियां 06, बावड़ी 06, फलौदी 06, बाप 03, शेरगढ़ 09 और बालेसर 05 रोगी मिले।

एमडीएम में 3, एमजीएच और एम्स में एक-एक मौत
मंगलवार को 5 संक्रमितों की मौत हुई। जिसमें एमडीएम में 3, एम्स और एमजीएच में 1-1 मौत हुई। एमडीएम में हुई मौतों में चांदणा भाखर के केशवदास (77) की मौत सुबह 9:38 बजे हुई। दूसरी मौत थारयाें का बास सालवा कलां के धन्नाराम (66) की मौत दोपहर 2:25 बजे हुई। तीसरी मौत नंदवान लूणी के हरचंद (62) की 3:49 बजे हुई। एमजीएच में ट्रैफिक कॉलोनी ओलंपिक के मंगल कुमार की मौत दोपहर 1 बजे हुई। एम्स में सूरज देवी (62) की मौत हुई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें