दोस्ती का रिश्ता शर्मसार:5 साल पहले दोस्त के मोबाइल का बैकअप अपने लैपटॉप में लिया, उसी से फोटो निकाल मित्र की पत्नी को किया ब्लैकमेल

जोधपुर29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बनाड़ थानांतर्गत रमजानजी का हत्था क्षेत्र का मामला
  • निजी पलों को नहीं करें मोबाइल में रिकॉर्ड, खुद के सामने ही करें डिलीट

कुछ साल पहले एक व्यक्ति ने शायद सोचा भी नहीं होगा, कि मोबाइल में गड़बड़ी सही कराने काे दोस्त के लैपटॉप में डाटा बैकअप लेना परेशानी बन जाएगा। ऐसा ही मामला सामने आया है बनाड़ थानांतर्गत रमजानजी का हत्था क्षेत्र में। एक शातिर ने 4-5 साल पहले दोस्त के मोबाइल का डाटा बैकअप लिया, लेकिन उसे डिलीट नहीं किया। अब उन्हीं डाटा में से दंपती के निजी पलों की फोटो निकाल अनजान नंबर से दोस्त की पत्नी को ही ब्लैकमेल करने लगा।

शिकायत पर कार्रवाई करते हुए पुलिस ने बदमाश को गिरफ्तार किया। बनाडड़ थानाधिकारी अशोक आंजणा ने बताया कि क्षेत्रवासी महिला ने रिपोर्ट दे बताया गया कि अज्ञात नंबर से कुछ दिनों से उनके पास कॉल आ रहे हैं। वह महिला, व पति के बारे में पूरी जानकारी भी होना बता रहा है। शातिर खुद के पास दंपती की आपत्तिजनक फोटो का दावा करते हुए उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल करने की धमकी देकर साढ़े तीन लाख रुपए मांग रहा है।

लगातार चार-पांच दिनों तक कॉल करते रहने के बाद एक दिन बदमाश ने महिला व उसके पति की निजी पलों की आपत्तिजनक फोटो भी वाट्सएप पर भेजी। इससे पहले तक आरोपी की बातों पर विश्वास नहीं करने वाली पीड़िता वह फोटो देखकर स्तब्ध रह गईं। आखिरकार वे बनाड़ थाने पहुंचीं और उस शख्स के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कराया। इसमें संदिग्ध आरोपी का नाम पीयूष गुप्ता बताया गया।

साइबर एक्सपर्ट की मदद से शातिर को ढूंढा
थानाधिकारी आंजणा के त्वरित कार्रवाई के लिए पुलिस के साइबर एक्सपर्ट्स की मदद ली गई। आरोपी की लोकेशन सहित अन्य तथ्य जुटाकर टीम ने शनिवार को मूलतया कुड़ी बोर्ड हाल यूपी के नोएडा सेक्टर 117 में निवासी पीयूष गुप्ता पुत्र सुरेंद्र कुमार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उसी से पूछताछ में पता चला कि आरोपी और पीड़िता का पति पूर्व में साथ काम करते थे।

उसी दौरान पीड़िता के पति के मोबाइल का डाटा बैकअप आरोपी ने अपने लैपटॉप में लिया था। हालांकि, उन डाटा को वापस मोबाइल में रि-स्टोर करने के बाद उसने डिलीट करने की बात तो कही थी, लेकिन हकीकत में उसने ऐसा किया नहीं था।

निजी पल मोबाइल में ना रखें
कुछ लोग अपने निजी पलों को भी मोबाइल में रिकॉर्ड कर लेते हैं। उनकी ये नादानी कभी बहुत भारी पड़ सकती है। तकनीकी खराबी के चलते मोबाइल से उन पलों को डिलीट करना भी उनके हाथ में नहीं रहता है और किसी अन्य की मदद लेकर डाटा बैकअप लेना घातक हो सकता है। किसी दूसरे के लैपटॉप या कंप्यूटर में लिए गए बैकअप को एकबारगी डिलीट तो किया जा सकता है, लेकिन इसे रिकवर भी कर सकते हैं। इसलिए निजी पल या बेहद नाजुक फोटो-वीडियो मोबाइल में कभी नहीं रखें।
- मुकेश चौधरी, साइबर एक्सपर्ट

