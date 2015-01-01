पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:बिना मास्क 180 जनों से वसूले 500-500 रुपए, भोपालगढ़ में तीन दुकानें सील

भोपालगढ़/बालेसर/बाप/लोहावट/बोरुंदा/शेरगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • पुलिस ने सख्ती दिखाई, बिना मास्क व काम के घूम रहे लोगों के चालान काटे

कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों ने अब प्रशासन की चिंता बढ़ा दी है। ऐसे में पुलिस प्रशासन धारा 144 की पालना सख्ती से करवाने में लगा है। मंगलवार को जिले के अलग अलग कस्बों में 180 जनों के चालान काटे। ये सभी बिना मास्क थे। भोपालगढ़ में उपखंड कार्यालय, तहसील कार्यालय एवं पुलिस थाना भोपालगढ़ की संयुक्त कार्रवाई में 62 व्यक्तियों एवं दुकानदारों के चालान काटे।

तीन दुकानों को सील किया गया। उपखंड अधिकारी सुखाराम पिंडेल, नायब तहसीलदार हरेंद्र मूड एवं थानाधिकारी राजेंद्र खदाव के नेतृत्व में टीम गठित ने जागरूकता अभियान भी चलाया। साथ ही मास्क नहीं पहनने पर 62 लोगों व दुकानदारों के चालान काटकर कुल 31000 रुपए वसूले। लोहावट में पुलिस के साथ संयुक्त अभियान चलाया।

एसडीएम राजीव शर्मा ने बताया कि 30 लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की गई। ये सभी बिना मास्क थे। बालेसर कस्बे में बिना मास्क घूम रहे 30 लोगों के चालान किए गए। थाना प्रभारी दीपसिंह भाटी के नेतृत्व में इनके 500-500 रुपए के चालान किए गए। थाना प्रभारी ने बताया कि यह कार्रवाई आगे भी जारी रहेगी। इस मौके यातायात प्रभारी खाज मोहम्मद, हेड कांस्टेबल सोभागाराम, कीरतसिंह, धर्मेंद्र सिंह मौजूद थे। बोरुंदा में पुलिस ने 23 लोगों के चालान किए। थानाधिकारी चेनप्रकाश चौधरी ने बताया कि मंगलवार को एएसआई मांगीलाल ताडा, कमलकिशोर, भंवर सिंह की टीम ने कस्बे के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में 10 लोगों के मास्क नहीं पहने के तथा 13 लोगों के सोसल डिस्टेंस नहीं रखने पर कार्रवाई की। वहीं, बाप पुलिस ने 5 जनों के मास्क नहीं पहनने पर 500 – 500 का चालान काटा। थानाधिकारी हरिसिंह राजपुरेाहित ने बताया कि कार्यवाही जारी रहेगी। इसी प्रकार चाखू पुलिस ने भी पांच जनों के चालान किए। शेरगढ़ में मास्क नहीं पहने पर 25 लोगों के चालान काटे गए।

भोपालगढ़ में सात नए मरीज मिले
भोपालगढ़ ब्लॉक में मंगलवार को सात कोरोना मरीज मिले। ब्लॉक चिकित्सा अधिकारी दिलीप चौधरी ने बताया कि मंगलवार की रिपोर्ट में भोपालगढ, साथीन, नाड्सर, बागोरिया, मंडली में एक ,एक और सुरपुरा खुर्द में दो कोरोना मरीज मिले।
बाप में 219 जनों के सैंपल लिए

प्रशासन द्वारा सख्ती दिखाने के बाद मंगलवार को दुकानदारों ने सीएचसी जाकर कोरोना जांच के लिए सैंपल दिए। एक साथ बड़ी संख्या में सैंपलिंग के लिए पहुंचे लोगों की वजह से सीएचसी में भारी भीड़ हो गई। लोगों के मास्क तो पहने हुए थे, लेकिन सोशल डिस्टेंस नजर नहीं आई। 219 जनों की सैंपलिंग ली गई। उपखंड अधिकारी महावीरसिंह ने भी निरीक्षण किया।

