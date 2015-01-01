पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पानी का प्रबंधन:70 दिन के क्लोजर से पहले नहर में 575 एमसीएफटी पानी का होगा संग्रहण, इससे बुझेगी शहर की प्यास

  • गर्मियों में क्लोजर के दौरान इंदिरा गांधी नहर में 215 किमी के दायरे में होगी पोंडिंग
  • कायलाना व तखतसागर में 340 एमसीएफटी पानी स्टोरेज करने की तैयारी

इंदिरा गांधी नहर में तीन साल से टल रहा 70 दिन का क्लोजर इस बार गर्मियों में होगा। भीषण गर्मी में शहर की प्यास बुझाने के लिए विभाग के पास कोई बड़ा विकल्प फिलहाल नहीं है। ऐसे में इंदिरा गांधी नहर में ही बीकानेर के भोपालपुरा (415 आरडी) से जैसलमेर के मदासर (1120 आरडी) के बीच पानी की पॉन्डिंग की जाएगी। नहर में 215 किमी के दायरे में करीब 575 एमसीएफटी पानी एकत्रित किया जाएगा। इसमें से 500 एमसीएफटी पानी से 41 दिन तक शहर की प्यास बुझ सकेगी। इसके अलावा दोनों ही जलाशयों में 340 एमसीएफटी पानी एकत्रित किया जाएगा। 70 दिन के क्लोजर की तैयारियों को लेकर मंगलवार को चीफ इंजीनियर नीरज माथुर विभाग के इंजीनियर्स की वीसी लेंगे।

जलाशयों में सिर्फ 255 एमसीएफटी पानी ही संग्रहित
जोधपुर शहर की प्यास बुझाने वाले कायलाना व तखतसागर में अभी 255 एमसीएफटी पानी संग्रहित है। इसमें से डेड स्टोरेज के पानी को निकाल दें तो 10 से 12 दिन ही मुश्किल से प्यास बुझाई जा सकती है। शहर में रोजाना 12 से 13 एमसीएफटी पानी की सप्लाई की जा रही है। पीएचईडी ने इनमें 340 एमसीएफटी पानी संग्रहित करने का लक्ष्य तय किया है।

इसके लिए मार्च एंड तक का इंतजार करना पड़ेगा। विभाग पानी बचाने के लिए इन दिनों हर पखवाड़े पानी की कटौती कर रहा है, वहीं डिमांड कम होने के कारण भी कम पानी दिया जा रहा है। इसके अलावा गांवों में हर सप्ताह पानी काटा जा रहा है। इससे भी पानी की बचत हो रही है। विभाग के इंजीनियर्स लेवल नहीं बढ़ने के कारण परेशानी में हैं।
ज्यादा पानी संग्रहित करने का विभाग के पास विकल्प नहीं
विभाग के पास पानी संग्रहित करने के लिए मदासर के पास डिग्गी या बड़ा जलाशय नहीं बना हुआ है। इसके लिए विभाग ने कार्य योजना बनकर सरकार को भेजी है, लेकिन इसकी स्वीकृति नहीं मिली है। डिग्गी बनाने के लिए जमीन चिह्नित की गई है। राजीव गांधी लिफ्ट नहर के तीसरे फेज की फाइल अभी भी केंद्र में अटकी हुई है। इसका लोन पास होने में देरी हो रही है। ऐसे में इस योजना की लागत के साथ शहर में पानी की डिमांड भी बढ़ती जा रही है।

