लोक अदालत:ओसियां में 58, बालेसर में 41 व बिलाड़ा में 35 मामले आपसी सहमति से निपटाए

ओसियां/बिलाड़ा/बालेसर41 मिनट पहले
  • न्यायाधीश ने कहा-लोक अदालतों के मामलों के निपटारे से भाईचारा कायम रहता है, बिलाड़ा में 35.5 लाख रुपए की रिकवरी हुई

ओसियां में शनिवार को राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में न्यायालय के 46 एवं प्री-लिटिगेशन के 12 सहित कुल 58 मामलों का निस्तारण किया गया। सिविल न्यायाधीश एवं न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट सिद्धार्थ सांदू ने कहा कि लोक अदालत में मामलों के निपटारों से आपसी प्रेम एवं भाईचारा कायम रहता है। साथ ही आर्थिक व्यय भी कम होता है।

इस दौरान अधिवक्तागण चन्दनसिंह भाटी, हनुमानसिंह भाटी, घेवरराम विश्नोई, दिनेश मदेरणा, चुनाराम गर्ग, पैपसिंह भाटी, रघुवीर सिंह राठौड़, जसवन्त सिंह चैहान, राजेन्द्र चैधरी, अमर सिंह भाटी, रामाकिशोर औझा, नैनूराम विश्नोई सहित न्यायिक कर्मचारीगण चन्द्राराम देवड़ा, लक्ष्मणसिंह भाटी पृथ्वीसिंह, प्रेम सिंह राजपूत, दीपक आदि मौजूद रहे। वहीं, बिलाड़ा न्यायालय परिसर में राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया। तालुका विधिक सेवा समिति बिलाड़ा के अध्यक्ष व वरिष्ठ सिविल न्यायाधीश डॉ दूडाराम खोखर ने बताया कि राजीनामे के जरिये 35 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण किया गया। इनमें आईपीसी के 14 प्रकरण, एनआईएक्ट के 14 प्रकरण, घरेलू हिंसा के 2 प्रकरण, रिकवरी का एक व अन्य पांच प्रकरण शामिल है।

इस दौरान रिकवरी में अवार्ड राशि 346116 व एनआईएक्ट में अवार्ड राशि 3201025 रुपए वसूल की गई। इस दौरान अधिवक्ता अनोपसिंह चारण, नारायणसिंह सोढ़ा, गिरधारीलाल कंसारा, संजय चौधरी, राजेंद्र चौहान, गोरधनसिंह खदाव, इंद्रजीत गोयल, गौतम भार्गव, धीरज चौधरी, भागीरथसिंह सोढ़ा, नरवेंद्रसिंह चारण, न्यायालय कर्मचारी मांगीलाल बेड़ा, कुलदीप शर्मा, भीमसिंह, गणपतसिंह भाटी आदि मौजूद रहे। दूसरी ओर बालेसर में न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट रवि प्रकाश बाकोलिया की अध्यक्षता में राजीनामे योग्य 41 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण किया गया।

फलोदी :1 करोड़ 7 लाख 82 हजार के अवार्ड पारित

फलोदी न्याय क्षेत्र की सभी अधीनस्थ अदालतों में शनिवार को ऑनलाइन-ऑफलाइन माध्यमों द्वारा राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया। इनमें राजीनामा योग्य सभी लंबित प्रकरण, प्रीलिटिगेशन एवं जनोपयोगी सेवाओं से संबंधित प्रकरणों का निस्तारण किया गया। इसके लिए दो बैंचों का गठन किया गया था। बैंच संख्या 1 में राकेश गोरा अतिरिक्त मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट संख्या 1, बैंच संख्या 2 में लोकेश कुमार मीणा सिविल न्यायाधीश एवं न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट फलोदी द्वारा अध्यक्ष तथा पैनल अधिवक्ता ललित कुमार जोशी एवं अनिल जोशी सदस्य के रूप में उपस्थित रहे।

लोक अदालत में कुल 589 प्रकरण रखे गए थे जिसमें से 59 प्रकरणों में 1 करोड 7 लाख 82 हजार 828 रुपयों के अवार्ड पारित किए गए। इनमें से 5 वर्ष से अधिक पुराने 2 प्रकरणों का लोक अदालत में राजीनामे से निस्तारण किया गया। राकेश गाेरा ने उपस्थित पक्षकारों एवं वकीलों को सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना करने, हाथ न मिलाने एवं नमस्ते से काम चलाने की अपील की। इंश्योरेंस कंपनी की ओर से एडवोकेट जयप्रकाश पुरोहित एवं अधिवक्ता प्रवीण दवे, जोधाराम विश्नोइ, रामचन्द्र पुरोहित, अशोक सुथार, महेश कुमार भार्गव, प्रवीण मदेरणा व विकास चौधरी के साथ साथ न्यायिक कर्मचारी हरदास विश्नोई, गोविंदराज सोनगरा, महेन्द्र छंगाणी, अनिल खींची, किशोर, श्रीराम छंगाणी, हरिओम मीणा व अन्य सहायक कर्मचारियों ने सहयोग किया।

