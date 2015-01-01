पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेराेनाकाल:61% कोरोना मृतकाें काे मधुमेह व बीपी था, लंग्स इंफैक्शन, क्लॉटिंग व इम्युन रिएक्शन भी जानलेवा रहे

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • 11 दिन में 57 ने दम ताेड़ा, मरीज ताे घट रहे पर माैतें बढ़ रहीं

इस महीने अब तक शहर में कोरोना से स्वस्थ होने वाले मरीजाें का आंकड़ा लगातार बढ़ रहा है। यह थाेड़ी राहत की खबर है। लेकिन दूसरी ओर कोरोना संक्रमितों की लगातार हाेती माैताें के आंकड़े डराने वाले भी हैं। 11 दिन में 57 मौत हो चुकी हैं। इनमें से अधिकतर मरीज दूसरी बीमारियों से भी ग्रसित थे। भास्कर ने कोरोना से लोगों की मौत की मेडिकल ऑडिट की तो पता चला कि सर्वाधिक मौतें 60 से अधिक उम्र वाले उन मरीजों की हुई, जिन्हें दो-तीन बीमारियां पहले से थीं।
इम्युनिटी कमजोर करती ये बीमारियां
11 दिन में हुई कोरोना संक्रमितों की माैत में अधिकतर मरीज वे हैं, जिन्हें कोविड निमोनिया के साथ डायबिटीज और हाइपरटेंशन की बीमारी थी। 57 में से 35 मरीज ऐसे मिले, जिन्हें डायबिटीज, बीपी और निमोनिया थे। यानि करीब 61% मरीजाें में बीमारी के कारण इम्युनिटी कमजाेर थी। विशेषज्ञों की मानें तो डायबिटीज और बीपी में मरीज का इम्यून सिस्टम कमजोर होता है। कोरोना लंग्स को कमजाेर करता है, जिससे डेथ हो रही है।
किस आयुवर्ग में कितनी मौत
आयु मरीजों
वर्ग की संख्या
60 से कम 16
60-70 23
71-80 14
80-91 4

लाेगाें में जागरूकता से स्थितियां थोड़ी सुधरी
डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि पहले जो डेथ हो रही थी, उसकी तुलना में देश भर में 30 प्रतिशत मौतें कम हाे रही हैं। इसका कारण आमजन में आई जागरुकता है। विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि पहले लोगों में जागरुकता नहीं थी। ऑक्सीजन का स्तर 60-70 होने पर हॉस्पिटल आ रहे थे। ऐसे मरीज आते ही ऑक्सीजन और वेंटीलेटर पर लिया जाता था, और उनकी डेथ हो रही थी। लेकिन अब ऐसा नहीं है।

लोगों मे आई जागरुकता के चलते तबीयत थोड़ी खराब होते ही अस्पताल में भर्ती होने आ रहे हैं। मरीज सपोर्टिव थैरेपी लगाने की डिमांड करते हैं, जैसे रेमेडेसिविर, डेक्सोना आदि। यही कारण है कि डेथ पहले की तुलना में 30% तक कम हुई है।
काेराेना में इन तीन कारणों से हाे रही मौतें

  • लंग्स पर पड़ रहा प्रभाव- अभी व्यक्ति घर पर बैठकर ऑक्सीजन और टेंपरेचर तो नाप रहा है, लेकिन लंग्स धीरे-धीरे खराब होते चले जाते हैं। तबीयत खराब होने पर हाॅस्पिटल आते हैं, तब तक 70-80 प्रतिशत लंग्स खराब हो चुके होते हैं। सारे प्रयास के बाद बचाना मुश्किल होता है।
  • इम्यून रिएक्शन- मरीज को कोराेना होने पर बॉडी कोरोना वायरस के प्रति बहुत तेजी से रिएक्ट करती है। इम्यून सिस्टम वायरस से इतनी तेजी से लड़ने के बावजूद वायरस को क्लियर नहीं कर पाता, लेकिन दूसरे ऑर्गन को खराब करता है। मल्टीऑगर्न खराब होने से मरीज का बचना मुश्किल होता है।
  • माइक्रोवेस्कुलर क्लॉटिंग- कोरोना के कारण खून की नसों मे छोटे-छोटे थक्के बनना। कोविड मरीज की हार्ट एवं ब्रेन की नसों में छोटे थक्के जमने से अचानक मरीज को कार्डियक अरेस्ट होता है। जो मरीज स्वस्थ लगता है, अचानक डेथ हो रही है।

इधर 88% पहुंची रिकवरी 123 दिन बाद सबसे कम 119 नए राेगी मिले, 589 डिस्चार्ज, 4 माैत

काेराेना से बढ़ती माैताें के बीच कुछ दिनाें से नए राेगियाें की गिरती संख्या राहत दे रही है। शनिवार काे 119 नए राेगी मिले। यह 123 दिन में सबसे कम है। इससे पहले 10 अगस्त काे 80 राेगी मिले थे। 589 राेगियाें काे डिस्चार्ज किया गया। ठीक हाेने वाले राेगियाें का आंकड़ा अब तक का दूसरा सर्वाधिक है। इस माह के 12 दिनाें में ही 5,839 राेगी ठीक हाे चुके हैं। जबकि नए राेगी इससे आधे भी नहीं बढ़े हैं।

दिसंबर में अब तक 2,722 नए राेगी मिले हैं। शनिवार काे 4 और राेगियाें की माैत हाे गई। कुल संक्रमित 57,557 पहुंच चुके हैं। इनमें से 88.03% यानी 50,670 राेगी ठीक हाे चुके हैं। डिस्चार्ज हाेने वाले राेगियाें में भी 90% होम आइसोलेशन में रहने वाले शामिल हैं। अस्पतालों से डिस्चार्ज महज 10% ही है।
एम्स में 27 वर्षीय युवक सहित 4 मौत
शनिवार को चारों मौतें एम्स में हुई। बिलाड़ा के तेजराम (27) को कोई दूसरी बीमारी भी नहीं थी। हालांकि डॉक्टरों की माने तो उसकी मौत अचानक आए कार्डियक अरेस्ट से हुई। एम्स में चौहाबो निवासी मीना मेहता, सूरसागर निवासी भीखासिंह (56) व पुंगलपाड़ा निवासी कमल बाेहरा (60) का भी निधन हुअा।

