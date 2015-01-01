पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धनतेरस पर काेराेना बम:अब तक के सर्वाधिक 639 मरीज मिले, 4 की मौत

जोधपुर11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इस दिवाली जहां पटाखे चलाने पर सरकार ने पाबंदी लगाई है, लेकिन कोरोना अपने बड़े धमाके लगातार कर रहा है। धनतेरस के दिन पूरे काेराेना काल के सर्वाधिक 639 पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले, वहीं चार संक्रमितों की माैत हो गई और 284 डिस्चार्ज हुए। जिसके चलते नवंबर के 13 दिनाें में ही 5608 पॉजिटिव मरीज मिल चुके हैं, वहीं 62 संक्रमितों की माैत हो चुकी है।

राहत की बात यह है कि इन 13 दिनों में 3308 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज भी किया जा चुका है, जबकि अब तक कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 43005 पहुंच गया है, डिस्चार्ज का आंकड़ा 28284 और कुल मौतों का आंकड़ा 600 में दो कम यानी 598 मौत तक पहुंच गया है।
एमजीएच-एमडीएमएच में दाे-दाे माैत
शहर में शुक्रवार को चार कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों ने दम तोड़ा। इसमें दो एमजीएच और दो एमडीएमएच में भर्ती थे। एमजीएच में सांखलो का बास निवासी 72 वर्षीय सरला गहलोत और पांच बत्ती सासी कॉलोनी निवासी 77 वर्षीय शांतिदेवी की मौत हुई। वहीं एमडीएमएच में बीजेएस कॉलोनी निवासी 65 वर्षीय शैतानसिंह राठौड़ अाैर 69 वर्षीय घनश्याम शर्मा ने काेराेना से दम ताेड़ा।

मौसमी बीमारियों व कोरोना दोनों से सावधान रहें
अब बुखार के साथ शरीर टूटना आंखें जलना भी कोरोना के लक्षण

कोरोना पिछले आठ महीने से लगातार अपने स्वरूप में बदलाव कर रहा है। इसके साथ ही आमजन में दिखाई देने वाले लक्षण भी समय के साथ परिवर्तित हो रहे हैं। कोरोना से पूर्व अब आमजन में बुखार-खांसी के साथ बदन टूटना, आंखों में जलन और कमर से निचले हिस्सों में दर्द होना भी शामिल हैं।

हालांकि डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि मौसम में हो रहे परिवर्तन के चलते तेजी से मौसमी बीमारियां भी आमजन को अपनी गिरफ्त में ले रही हैं, जिसके चलते कोरोना के लक्षणों का स्पैट्रम बढ़ गया है। हल्का कुछ भी होने पर डॉक्टर उसे कोरोना का टेस्ट कराने के लिए कहते हैं, क्योंकि दूसरे वायरस भी ठंड के समय एक्टिव होने के चलते वो कोरोना के वायरस को बॉडी में सहयोग देते हैं। डॉक्टरों की मानें तो बुखार, खांसी-जुकाम, सिर दर्द, बदन दर्द, पांव की पिंडलियों में दर्द और आंखों का जलन ऐसे कोई भी लक्षण हो तुरंत नजदीकी डॉक्टर को दिखाकर इलाज लें। सेल्फ मेडिसिन लेने से बचें। कई बार बॉडी में कोरोना के साथ दूसरे कई वायरस के एकसाथ अटैक करने से मरीज की तबीयत अधिक बिगड़ सकती है। इसलिए डॉक्टर की देखरेख में ही अपना इलाज कराएं।

कांग्रेस नेता सोलंकी को एयर एंबुलेंस से गुरुग्राम के अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया

जेडीए के पूर्व चेयरमैन व कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता राजेंद्रसिंह सोलंकी की तबीयत बिगड़ने के पश्चात शुक्रवार रात एयर एंबुलेंस से गुरुग्राम स्थित मेदांता अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया। सोलंकी ने हाल ही में जोधपुर के उत्तर व दक्षिण निगम चुनावों की कमान संभाली थीं। चुनाव के बाद उन्हें खांसी की शिकायत हुई।

तबीयत नहीं सुधरी तो उन्होंने कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया, जिसमें वे पॉजिटिव पाए गए। गुरुवार को एम्स में भर्ती करवाया गया था। शुक्रवार दाेपहर तबीयत में सुधार होने पर डिस्चार्ज करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू की गई, लेकिन बेहतर उपचार के लिए मेदांता में उपचार का फैसला लिया। सीएम गहलोत ने एयर एंबुलेंस से शुक्रवार रात साढ़े नौ बजे गुरुग्राम भेजा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें