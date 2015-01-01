पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नपा चुनाव 2020:पहले दिन बिलाड़ा में 65 दावेदार फार्म ले गए, कोई नामांकन नहीं, पीपाड़ में एक

बिलाड़ा/पीपाड़ शहर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लोकसूचना जारी, नामांकन प्रक्रिया शुरू, आखिरी तारीख 27 नवंबर

नगरपालिका चुनाव की लोक सूचना सोमवार को जारी हो गई। इसी के साथ नामांकन पत्र प्रस्तुत करने का समय भी प्रारंभ हो गया लेकिन पहले दिन एक भी नामांकन पत्र प्रस्तुत नहीं हुआ जबकि 65 दावेदार रिटर्निंग अधिकारी कार्यालय से नामांकन पत्र ले गए। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी रामचंद्र खटीक ने बताया कि तीन काउंटर बनाए हैं। तीन बजे तक किसी ने भी नामांकन पत्र जमा नहीं करवाया। नामांकन पत्र प्रस्तुत करने की अंतिम तिथि 27 नवंबर है।

दावेदार प्रात: 10.30 बजे से दोपहर 3 बजे तक दावेदार नामांकन पत्र प्रस्तुत कर सकते हैं। पहले दिन 65 नामांकन पत्र ले गये। इनमें 35 भाजपा के, 23 कांग्रेस के व 7 निर्दलीय दावेदार नामांकन पत्र ले गए। लेकिन किसी ने वापस जमा नहीं करवाया। हालांकि दोनों ही पार्टियों द्वारा अभी तक अपने अपने प्रत्याशियों की घोषणा नहीं की गई है। पीपाड़ शहर| नामांकन के पहले दिन वार्ड नंबर 12 से नंदकिशोर सोनी ने नामांकन दाखिल किया। उपखंड अधिकारी शैतान सिंह राजपुरोहित ने बताया कि वार्ड 12 से एआईसी के रूप में नंदकिशोर सोनी ने नामांकन किया। अभी तक कांग्रेस और भाजपा ने प्रत्याशियों की लिस्ट जारी नहीं की है।

संभाग कांग्रेस पर्यवेक्षक संजय बाफना व जिला पर्यवेक्षक शिवकरण सैनी ने सोमवार को भी एक-एक दावेदार से बात की। वहीं भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष रामकिशोर भूतड़ा ने वार्डों के लिए प्रभारी नियुक्त किए। सबसे ज्यादा पार्षद के लिए कांग्रेस की ओर से 160 के आसपास आवेदन आए हैं। वहीं भाजपा में 80 आवेदन आए।

इधर, दल बदल शुरू: बिलाड़ा में भाजपा के दो दावेदारों ने थामा कांग्रेस का हाथ
बिलाड़ा| भाजपा के दो दावेदारों ने भाजपा छोड़ते हुए कांग्रेस की सदस्यता ग्रहण कर ली। कांग्रेस नगर अध्यक्ष धन्नाराम लालावत ने बताया कि अनिल भार्गव ने महावीरसिंह राजपुरोहित की प्रेरणा से कांग्रेस की सदस्यता ग्रहण की। अनिल भार्गव ने आरोप लगाते हुए बताया कि मैंने वार्ड 18 से भाजपा से दावेदारी की थी लेकिन उसे गुमराह किया जा रहा था।

कांग्रेस के चुनाव प्रभारी घनश्याम अग्रवाल ने बताया कि सुमन सीरवी वार्ड नंबर 24 ने कांग्रेस की सदस्यता ग्रहण की। कांग्रेस ज्वाइन करने के बाद पार्टी पदाधिकारियों ने दोनों का स्वागत किया। दूसरी ओर भाजपा नगर मंडल अध्यक्ष बाबूलाल राठौड़ ने बताया कि अभी प्रत्याशियों की घोषणा नहीं हुई है। सुमन सीरवी ने दावेदारी भी नहीं की थी।

एसडीएम ने ली बैठक

राजनीतिक दल आचार संहिता व धारा 144 के लिए पाबंद

पीपाड़ शहर| धारा 144 और नगरपालिका चुनावों को लेकर उपखंड अधिकारी शैतान सिंह राजपुरोहित की अध्यक्षता में बैठक हुई। इसमें राजनीतिक पार्टियों के पदाधिकारी व सरकारी कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे। एसडीएम ने चुनाव को लेकर आदर्श आचार संहिता व धारा 144 की पालना को लेकर सभी को पाबंद किया।

थानाधिकारियों को धारा 144 की सख्ती से पालना कराने, विवाह कार्यक्रमों में 50 से अधिक व्यक्तियों के शामिल होने व विवाह कार्यक्रमों की इजाजत लेने की जानकारी देने को कहा। चुनावी सभाओं में भीड़ नहीं जुटाने को लेकर पाबंद किया।

