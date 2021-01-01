पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एनसीबी की कार्रवाई:19 किलो अफीम की तस्करी करते 7 गिरफ्तार, दो कार भी जब्त

जोधपुर3 घंटे पहले
एनसीबी की गिरफ्त में आरोपी व जब्त सामान। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • नीमच से जोधपुर ला रहा था मादक पदार्थ, जोधपुर टीम ने पाली के देसूरी में पकड़ा

नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो की जोधपुर टीम ने मादक पदार्थ तस्करों के एक बड़े नेटवर्क का खुलासा करते हुए पाली के देसूरी इलाके में 7 बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार कर 19 किलो से ज्यादा अफीम बरामद की है। यह अफीम नीमच से जोधपुर लाई जा रही थी और यहां स्थानीय तस्करों को सप्लाई की जाने वाली थी। टीम ने दो कार भी जब्त की है।

एनसीबी जोधपुर जोनल डायरेक्टर उगमदान चारण ने बताया कि पश्चिमी राजस्थान में मादक पदार्थ तस्करों के नेटवर्क को ध्वस्त करने के लिए लगातार अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इसी बीच एनसीबी टीम को एक तस्कर गिरोह के बारे में महत्वपूर्ण सुराग मिला। इसमें मिले तथ्यों की पुष्टि करने के बाद एक टीम पाली जिले में भेजी गई।

वहां मंगलवार को एनसीबी टीम ने पाली के देसूरी में उदयपुर नंबर की कार को पकड़ा। इसकी तलाशी में गुप्त रूप से बनाई गई खाली जगह से टीम को 19 किलो 440 ग्राम अफीम बरामद हुई। इस पर टीम ने दोनों ही उदयपुर नंबर की कार में सवार बदमाश मध्यप्रदेश के नीमच में पीपलिया नाथावत निवासी प्रेमसिंह पुत्र छत्तरसिंह, राजपालसिंह पुत्र जालमसिंह, नेपालसिंह पुत्र मोहनसिंह, नीमच के बोरडिया कलां में छाया निवासी उदयसिंह पुत्र नरेंद्रसिंह, नीमच के सिरखेड़ा में लसुसी तंवर निवासी मनोहरसिंह पुत्र मदनसिंह, नीमच यादव मंडी निवासी साजिद पुत्र मोहम्मद रमजान और नीमच कैंट नया बाजार निवासी ललित कुमार पुत्र ईश्वरलाल को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। एनसीबी टीम अब स्थानीय तस्करों के नेटवर्क का पता लगाने का प्रयास कर रही है।

