पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हालात और चिंताजनक:735 नए राेगी, 9 माैत, एमजीएच और एमडीएम में अहम दवाएं खत्म हाेने के कगार पर

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • काेराेना से सरकारी हाॅस्पिटलाें के बेड फुल होने के बाद अब मेडिसन की व्यवस्थाएं भी चरमरा रहीं
  • 50,000 पार काेराेना संक्रमित

शहर में शनिवार काे 735 नए राेगी मिलने के साथ ही कुल संक्रमिताें का आंकड़ा 50 हजार के पार पहुंच गया। वहीं 9 अाैर संक्रमिताें ने दम ताेड़ दिया व 111 डिस्चार्ज किए गए। काेराेना से दिनाेंदिन बिगड़ते हालात के बीच चिंता बढ़ाने वाली एक अाैर परेशानी आ खड़ी हुई है।

शहर के सरकारी हॉस्पिटलों में बेड की कमी तो पहले ही आ गई थी, अब कोविड मरीजों के इलाज में काम आ रहीं कई दवाओं का स्टॉक भी खत्म होने के कगार पर है। वहीं कई डॉक्टर्स एवं रेजिडेंट्स के संक्रमित होने से एक या दो रेजिडेंट्स को 100-100 कोरोना मरीज संभालने पड़ रहे हैं। इतना ही नहीं, इन कोरोना फ्रंटलाइनर्स को अच्छी क्वालिटी के एन-95 मास्क तक उपलब्ध नहीं हो पा रहे हैं। अभी अस्पतालों में आ रहे मरीजों को कोरोना के थोड़े भी लक्षण पाए जाने पर डॉक्टर टेस्ट के साथ विटामिन-सी की एस्कॉर्बिक एसिड टेबलेट और एजिथ्रोमाइसिन जैसी एंटीबॉयोटिक दवाएं लिखते हैं। अस्पताल में भर्ती कोविड मरीजों के ब्लड में क्लॉटिंग रोकने के लिए एनॉक्सप्रिन इंजेक्शन लगाने की सलाह देते हैं। अस्पतालों की डीडीसी से दी जाने वाली विटामिन सी (एस्कॉर्बिक एसिड टेबलेट 500 एमजी) मेडिकल कॉलेज के स्टोर में महज 1,200 और सीएमएचओ के अधीन आने वाले ड्रग स्टोर में केवल 6,450 ही बची हैं, कोई व्यवस्था नहीं होने की स्थिति में यह स्टाॅक 5-7 दिन ही चलेगा। वहीं इंजेक्शन एनॉक्सप्रिन करीब 500 बचे हैं, जाे एक-दाे दिन ही चलेंगे। इतना ही नहीं, एंटी बॉयोटिक डॉक्सीसाइक्लिन और एजिथ्रोमाइसिन 100 एमजी मेडिकल कॉलेज स्टोर में केवल क्रमश: 50, 100 और सीएमएचओ के अधीन आने वाले ड्रग वेयर हाउस में 1140 और 279 ही बची हैं। हालांकि एजिथ्रोमाइसिन 500 एमजी का स्टाॅक पर्याप्त है। डीडीसी काउंटर पर वर्तमान में चल रही बेसिक एंटीबॉयटिक दवाएं और इजेक्शन तक नहीं हैं।

अस्पतालों को बाजार से भी नहीं मिल रही दवाएं
इन स्थितियों के चलते ड्रग स्टोर ने अस्पतालों को लोकल पर्चेज करने के लिए एनओसी दी है। समस्या यह है कि बाजार में दवा ही नहीं मिल रही है। इधर जिम्मेदारों का कहना है कि दवा की उपलब्धता के हिसाब से सभी जगह दवाएं दी जा रही हैं। बाकी लोकल पर्चेज के लिए भी अस्पताल प्रशासन और सीएमएचओ को एनओसी जारी कि जा चुकी है।

अब डाॅक्टर्स की भी कमी; 100 कोरोना मरीजों पर एक ही रेजिडेंट

कोरोना मरीजों के इलाज में लगे डॉक्टर, नर्सेज, रेजिडेंट भी लगातार संक्रमित हो रहे हैं। अधिकांश रेजिडेंट संक्रमित होकर क्वारेंटाइन हैं या दूसरे नॉन कोविड मरीजों को देख रहे हैं। कुछ रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर्स और सीनियर डॉक्टर्स का कहना है कि 100 मरीजाें पर केवल एक रेजिडेंट दिन रात काम कर रहे हैं। हेल्थ वर्कर्स के संक्रमित होने का एक कारण निम्न क्वालिटी के पीपीई किट और मास्क भी बताया जा रहा है। मार्च-अप्रैल में आईएसआई मार्क के एन-95 मास्क मिलते थे। अब दिए जा रहे एन-95 मास्क बिना आईएसआई मार्का वाले हैं। परिणाम यह है कि डॉक्टर एक बार संक्रमित होने के बाद भी दोबारा फिर संक्रमित हो रहे हैं। ऐसे में यदि रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर्स बार-बार संक्रमित होंगे तो इलाज के लिए डॉक्टर्स लगाना भी बड़ी चुनौती होगी।

वर्तमान में कुछ टेबलेट और इंजेक्शन की डिमांड बढ़ गई है। दवाओं और इंजेक्शन की उपलब्धता अनुसार सभी जगह दवाएं दी जा रही हैं। कुछ कम हैं, जिन्हे आने में थोड़ा समय लगेगा। इनकी लोकल पर्चेज के लिए मेडिकल कॉलेज प्रशासन को एनओसी दी जा चुकी है।
-डॉ. राकेश पासी, प्रभारी अधिकारी मेडिकल काॅलेज एवं ज़िला औषधि भण्डार

बैड की संभावनाएं तलाशने घूमे कलेक्टर

बढ़ते कोरोना मरीजों के लिए अस्पतालों में बेड की व्यवस्था पूरी हो उसके लिए प्रशासन ने कवायद शुरू कर दी है। कलेक्टर इंद्रजीत सिंह ने शनिवार काे सीएचसी रेजिडेंसी, कमला नेहरू चेस्ट हॉस्पिटल व मगरा पूंजला पोस्ट कोविड केयर क्लीनिक का दौरा किया। सीएचसी रेजिडेंसी व कमला नेहरू चेस्ट हॉस्पिटल में पोस्ट कोविड केयर क्लीनिक स्थापित करने की संभावनाएं तलाशने के दिए निर्देश दिए। साथ ही इनमें 100 ऑक्सीजन व 10 आईसीयू बैड की व्यवस्था करने काे कहा। इधर, एमडीएम अधीक्षक डॉ. एमके आसेरी ने जनाना विंग में नर्सरी में बैड लगाकर आईसीयू बनाने की शुरुआत की। हालांकि दिनभर आईसीयू में नर्सिंग स्टाफ और डॉक्टरों की व्यवस्था के लिए संघर्ष जारी रहा।

शहर में 50,357 संक्रमित, सरकारी रिकॉर्ड में 35,603
जाेधपुर ने प्रदेश में सबसे पहले 50 हजार संक्रमिताें का आंकड़ा पार करने का अनचाहा रिकाॅर्ड बना दिया। काेराेनाकाल के महज 246 दिनाें में कुल संक्रमिताें का अांकड़ा 50,357 पहुंच चुका है, जाे प्रदेश में अव्वल है। लेकिन सरकार की ओर से जाेधपुर में 35,603 राेगी ही बताए जा रहे हैं। सरकार जयपुर में 42,098 रही बता रही है। जाेधपुर में संक्रमण की आक्रमक स्थिति का अंदाजा इससे लगाया जा सकता है कि पहले 10 हजार राेगी मिलने में जहां 153 दिन का समय लगा था। जबकि 40 हजार से 50 हजार राेगी हाेने में केवल 16 दिन ही लगे। शनिवार काे 735 नए राेगी मिले। 9 संक्रमिताें ने दम ताेड़ दिया व 111 डिस्चार्ज किए गए। अब तक कुल 41,752 राेगी ठीक हाे चुके हैं अाैर 668 माैतें हाे चुकी हैं।

एमडीएम में 4, एम्स 3 व एमजीएच 2
शनिवार काे एमडीएम में फलोदी निवासी श्याम सुंदर (67), प्रतापनगर शाॅपिंग सेंटर निवासी शांतिदेवी (72), रामदेव (64) व शंकरलाल (71), एम्स में पाल रोड निवासी माेहम्मद रफीक खान (65), बासनी निवासी उषा सिंह (57), रातानाडा निवासी रामलाल बाेराणा (75), एमजीएच में पाली राेड विजय नगर निवासी बालवीर (80) व महामंदिर निवासी भगवानचंद्र (73) की माैत हुई।

2 से 7 दिन का ही स्टाॅक
इंजेक्शन एनॉक्सप्रिन 500 ही बचे, एजिथ्रोमाइसिन-100 व एस्कॉर्बिक एसिड की भी शॉर्टेज

और ये मशक्कत शुरू
लाेकल पर्चेज के लिए अस्पतालाें काे एनअाेसी जारी, लेकिन इन दवाअाें का मार्केट में भी टाेटा


ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें