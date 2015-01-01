पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे:प्रदेश से जुड़ी 51 ट्रेनों से घटेंगे 76 कोच, 6 हजार बर्थ घटेंगी, बढ़ेगी वेटिंग

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • ट्रेन संरचना में बदलाव, थर्ड एसी कोच बढ़ेंगे, जनरल कम होंगे

ट्रेनों के टाइम, ठहराव व टर्मिनल स्टेशनों में बदलाव के साथ रेलवे ने ट्रेनों में लगने वाले कोच की संख्या व उनके प्रकार का भी नए सिरे से निर्धारण कर लिया है। राजस्थान से जुड़े उत्तर-पश्चिम रेलवे जोन के जयपुर, जोधपुर, अजमेर व बीकानेर मंडल से जुड़ी 51 ट्रेनों में कुल 76 कोच हटा दिए जाएंगे। आईसीएफ व एलएचबी कोच से चलने वाली इन ट्रेनों में कुछ श्रेणी के कोच हटेंगे, कुछ के बढ़ेंगे।

इससे थर्ड एसी में अब ज्यादा बर्थ उपलब्ध होंगी तो जनरल कोच में सफर करने वाले यात्रियों को आरक्षित टिकट लेकर ही सफर करना होगा। इस बदलाव से जनरल श्रेणी की करीब 5,800 सीट कम हो जाएंगी। जोन की छह ट्रेनों में आईसीएफ की जगह एलएचबी कोच भी लगाए जाएंगे।
इन ट्रेनों में लगेंगे एलएचबी रैक

  • ट्रेन संख्या 12969/70 जयपुर-कोयम्बटूर,
  • ट्रेन संख्या 12967/68 जयपुर-चैन्नई
  • ट्रेन संख्या 12489/90 बीकानेर-दादर
  • ट्रेन संख्या 12991/92 उदयपुर-जयपुर
  • ट्रेन संख्या 22987/22988 अजमेर-आगराफोर्ट
  • ट्रेन संख्या 12989/12990 अजमेर-दादर एक्सप्रेस

23 एलएचबी ट्रेन सैकंड और एसी स्लीपर की सीटें बढ़ाई, जनरल घटा दीं
दरअसल, जोन की ओर से जारी आदेश में पुराने आईसीएफ कोच और एलएचबी कोच से चलने वाली ट्रेनों में कोच की संख्या नए सिरे से तय की गई हैं। अब कई ट्रेन 20 से 24 कोच की जगह 12 से 16 कोच की रह जाएंगी। जो ट्रेनें पहले से एलएचबी कोच से संचालित हो रही हैं, उनमें सर्वाधिक बदलाव सैकंड स्लीपर कोच को लेकर किया गया है।

इस श्रेणी में कुछ ट्रेनों में 480 सीट कम होगी तो कुछ में 960 सीटें बढ़ जाएंगी। वहीं, एक ट्रेन में जनरल कोच बढ़ेगा तो दस ट्रेनों में इस श्रेणी के कोच कम कर दिए गए हैं, जिससे करीब 900 सीट आम यात्री को नहीं मिल सकेंगी।
28 आईसीएफ ट्रेन थर्ड एसी की 1152 बर्थ बढ़ी, जनरल की 4800 कम
रेलवे ने जोन की कुछ ट्रेनों को आईसीएफ कोच से ही चलाने का निर्णय किया है। रेलवे ने जिन 51 ट्रेनों के कोच संरचना में बदलाव किया है, उनमें से 28 आईसीएफ कोच की ट्रेनें हैं। इनमें 21 कोच थर्ड एसी के बढ़ाने से 1344 सीट बढ़ेंगी लेकिन तीन ट्रेनों से एक-एक कोच हट जाने से 192 सीट कम भी होंगी। इधर, एलएचबी की तरह इन ट्रेनों से 49 जनरल कोच हटा देने से करीब 4,800 सीट आम यात्री के लिए अब कम उपलब्ध होंगी। रेलवे ने सैकंड स्लीपर की 432 बर्थ कम कर दी हैं।

