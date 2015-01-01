पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदान:76.96 प्रतिशत वोटिंग वार्ड 5 में 85.13 व वार्ड 14 में 62.66% वोटिंग

बिलाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
नगरपालिका चुनाव में इस बार पिछले साल के मतदान का रिकॉर्ड टूट गया। प्रशासन के प्रयासों से ज्यादा मतदान हुआ। इस बार 76.96 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ जबकि 2015 में 75.11 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ था। नगरपालिका चुनाव में मतदान के लिए सुबह से ही मतदाता कतार में नजर आए। सुबह सुबह जो कतारे देखी गई, धीरे धीरे कतारें बंद हो गई। दोपहर एक बजे और तीन बजे तक तो कई मतदान केंद्र सुनसान नजर आए। फिर तीन बजे बाद वापस बूथ पर मतदाता पहुंचे। कुल 29325 मतदाताओं में से 22568 मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया।
दोनों दलों का दावा…हमारा बनेगा बोर्ड
कांग्रेस को 18 व भाजपा को 25 सीटों का भरोसा :कांग्रेस के नगर अध्यक्ष धन्नाराम लालावत ने कहा कि पिछले बार के मुकाबले जो ज्यादा मतदान हुआ है वो कांग्रेस के पक्ष में हुआ। बोर्ड कांग्रेस का बनेगा और 17-18 सीटों की उम्मीद है। वहीं, भाजपा नगर मंडल अध्यक्ष बाबूलाल राठौड़ ने बताया कि भाजपा 25 से ज्यादा सीटें जीतेगी। सभी पैंतीस ही प्रत्याशी हमारे खेमें में है। ज्यादा मतदान हुआ है, जो भाजपा के लिए अच्छा है। भाजपा पूर्ण बहुमत से बोर्ड बनाएगी।
सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना
रिटर्निंग अधिकारी कार्यालय, पुलिस प्रशासन व नगरपालिका प्रशासन द्वारा इस बार मतदान केंद्रों पर बहुत ही अच्छी व्यवस्था की गई। मतदान केंद्र के अंदर घुसते ही हाथ सेनिटाइज करवाये गये। जिनके मास्क नहीं थे, उनको मास्क दिये गए। निर्धारित दूरी पर गोले बनाए गए।
सबसे पहले व अंतिम मतदान करने वाले
राबाउमावि बिलाड़ा के वार्ड नंबर 19 में सबसे पहले मतदान करके जोधाराम जाट व उनकी पत्नी पप्पु देवी बाहर आए। जबकि राबाउमावि बिलाड़ा के बूथ पर ही अंतिम वोट वार्ड 18 के बूथ से जगदीश कंसारा ने दिया।
कई कन्याओं ने मंडप में फेरे के लिए जाने से पहले मतदान कर लिए सात फेरे
शुक्रवार को नगर में खुब शादियां हुई। चूंकि आखातीज के समय लॉक डाउन के चलते लोगों ने शादियां नहीं हो पाई थी तो अब की। कई कन्याओं ने मंडप में फेरे के लिए जाने से पहले मतदान केंद्र पर पहुच कर मतदान किया। जबकि कई दूल्हों ने भी पहले मतदान किया और बारात लेकर रवाना हुए।

कोरोना पॉजिटिव ने किया मतदान
दो कोरोना पॉजिटिव ने वार्ड नंबर 22 व वार्ड 1 में मतदान किया। इनके पूरे प्रोटोकॉल से मतदान करवाया गया। 5 बजे से 5 मिनट पहले बूथ पर पहुंचकर मतदान करवाया। इस दौरान डॉ ताराचंद रामावत व नर्सिंग स्टॉफ मौजूद रहे।
दिव्यांग, दृष्टिहीन व बुजुर्ग भी आए
दृष्टिहीन संत रामदास महाराज व उनके शिष्य राघवदास ने वार्ड 3 में तथा नेत्रहीन संत ढगलाराम महाराज ने नाथद्वारा स्थित बूथ पर मतदान किया। दिव्यांग कमली को गोद में उठाकर लाए। कृषि मंडी स्थित बूथ पर 100 वर्षीय गंगा देवी ने मतदान किया।
वार्ड नंबर तीन के चारों महिला प्रत्याशी एक साथ

वार्ड नंबर तीन के चारों महिला प्रत्याशी सुखी देवी निर्दलीय, डॉ ममता पटेल निर्दलीय, संजू बीजेपी व पुष्पा कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी आपस में बात करती नजर आई।

गुजरात से वोट देने रवाना हुए, 4 जने 1 मिनट पहले पहुंचे, 5 जने वंचित रह गए

5 बजे मतदान समाप्त होने वाला था। उसी समय एक कार वार्ड नंबर 18 के राबाउमावि बिलाड़ा के बूथ के बाहर आकर रुकी। दौड़ कर 4 जने गेट के अंदर घुसे और गेट बंद हो गया। इनमें जगदीश कंसारा, सुरेश कंसारा, योगेश, पुष्पा ने अंतिम समय मतदान किया। वहीं उनके परिवार के 5 जने दूसरी गाड़ी में थे। वे 2 मिनट लेट पहुंचे तब तक गेट बंद हो चुका था।

इनमें गिरधारीलाल कंसारा, कविता, गोपाल, तारा, दीपिका शामिल है। ये लोग गुजरात रिश्तेदार के यहां मायरे में गए थे। वोट देने के लिए ही गुजरात से सुबह 10 रवाना हुए लेकिन 4 जने ही वोट दे पाए। एक अन्य रमेश वर्मा सिर्फ एक मिनट से वंचित रह गए।

