वैक्सीनेशन का दूसरा चरण:9475 लोग चिह्नित, पहले सत्र में बनाई 27 साइट्स; कलेक्टर समेत राजस्व कार्मिकों ने लगाया टीका

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
वैक्सीन लगवाते कलेक्टर इंद्रजीत सिंह। - Dainik Bhaskar
वैक्सीन लगवाते कलेक्टर इंद्रजीत सिंह।

कोरोना से बचाव के लिए फ्रंटलाइन वर्करों के कोविड वैक्सीनेशन अभियान का दूसरा चरण गुरुवार को शुरू हुआ। इसमें राजस्व विभाग से जुड़े 1032 कार्मिकोें को पहले वैक्सीन लगाने का लक्ष्य चिकित्सा विभाग ने रखा है। इसके बाद पुलिस कमिश्नेरट, ग्रामीण पुलिस और स्थानीय निकाय के कार्मिकों को वैक्सीनेट किया जाएगा। दूसरे चरण में 9475 लोग वैक्सीन के लिए चिह्नित किए गए हैं।

दूसरे चरण के पहले सत्र में 27 वैक्सीनेशन साइट बनाई गई। इनमें 15 ग्रामीण, दो कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर स्थित राजीव गांधी सेवा केंद्र और दस साइट मेडिकल कॉलेज के अधीन अस्पतालों में लगाई गई। इसमें कलेक्टर इंद्रजीत सिंह, अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर अंजुम ताहिर सम्मा, मुकेश कुमार कलाल, प्रोटोकॉल अधिकारी मंगलाराम पूनिया, एडीएम जोधपुर हनुमानसिंह राठौड़ सहित अनेक अधिकारियों व राजस्वकर्मियों ने भी वैक्सीन लगवाई।

फायर कर्मचारियों को आज लगेगा टीका

नगर निगम आयुक्त (दक्षिण) ने प्रतापनगर स्थित मुख्य सफाई निरीक्षक कार्यालय में वार्ड प्रभारियों की बैठक ली। आयुक्त (दक्षिण) डॉ. अमित यादव ने मुख्य सफाई निरीक्षक को निर्देश दिया कि वे अपने-अपने वार्ड प्रभारियों को वैक्सीनेशन की पूरी प्रक्रिया से अवगत कराएंगे। जोधपुर के सभी फायर कर्मचारियों को भी शुक्रवार को पॉलीटेक्निक कॉलेज में सुबह 9 से शाम 5 के बीच कोविड-19 का टीका लगाया जाएगा।

6 मिनट वैक्सीन-प्रोसिजर व 30 मिनट ऑब्जर्वेशन में रहे कलेक्टर

सुबह करीब 10:11 बजे राजीव गांधी सेवा केंद्र में प्रथम मंजिल पर बने वैक्सीन साइट की वेरिफिकेशन डेस्क पर कलेक्टर इंद्रजीत सिंह पहुंचे। वहां मौजूद नर्सिंग स्टाफ ने कलेक्टर के हाथों को सेनेटाइज कर उनका टेम्प्रेचर चैक किया, 10:12 बजे लिस्ट में उनके नाम को देखकर वेरिफाई किया।

उसके बाद कलेक्टर बिना वेटिंग एरिया में बैठे 10:13 सीधे वैक्सीन कक्ष में पहुंचे, जहां मौजूद वेरिफिकेशन कार्मिक ने एप पर वैक्सीन के लिए कलेक्टर सिंह का नाम 10:15 बजे कंफर्मेंशन किया और 10:16 बजे महिला एएनएम ने कलेक्टर सिंह को वैक्सीनेट किया। इसके बाद 10:17 बजे अवलोकन कक्ष में कलेक्टर सिंह पहुंचे। वहां मौजूद नर्सिंगकर्मी ने फिर से टेम्प्रेचर लिया और रजिस्टर में उनका नाम लिखकर 30 मिनट बैठने व किसी भी प्रकार की परेशानी होने पर सूचना देने के लिए कहा।
कलेक्टर ने कहा- वैक्सीन पूरी तरह सुरक्षित
कलेक्टर सिंह ने वैक्सीनेशन के बाद कहा कि मुझे काेविशील्ड वैक्सीन लगी है। वर्तमान में उपयोग में आ रही दोनों ही वैक्सीन पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है। वैक्सीन लोगों के जीवन को बचाने के लिए सबसे बड़ा सुरक्षा कवच है। उन्होंने सभी राजस्व अधिकारियों, डॉक्टरों व स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि वे अपनी लड़ाई इसी प्रकार जारी रखें, पूरे प्रदेश व जोधपुर को कोविड से सुरक्षित करने के उनके प्रयास रंग लाएंगे।

