कार्रवाई:मई से नवंबर तक अवैध खनन के 95 मामले पकड़े, 1 करोड़ से अधिक की वसूली, 12 मामलों में एफआईआर दर्ज

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खनन अनुमति मिलते ही माफिया सक्रिय, आसपास के गांवों में कर रहे स्टॉक

खनन अनुमति मिलते ही अवैध खनन माफिया पुन: सक्रिय हो रहे हैं। बजरी का खनन कर आसपास के गांवों में स्टॉक कर रहे हैं। अधिकांश अवैध खनन वहीं हो रहा है, जिनकी खातेदारी से खनन करने की अनुमति मिली है। लॉकडाउन के बाद मई से लेकर नवंबर तक 95 अवैध मामले पकड़ कर 1 करोड़ 35 लाख से अधिक की वसूली की जा चुकी है। 12 मामलों में पुलिस में एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। कोरोना काल में प्रशासन की व्यस्तता का फायदा खनन माफिया उठा रहे हैं। बजरी खनन कर स्टॉक एकत्रित कर रहे हैं, ताकि बजरी को शहर में लाकर बेच सकें। चूंकि खान विभाग के पास पूरे जोधपुर क्षेत्र के लिए केवल एक ही फोरमैन हैं। ऐसे में कार्मिकों की कमी अवैध खनन रोकने के आड़े आ रही है। सरकारी जमीन के साथ अब खातेदारी जमीन पर अवैध खनन कर रहे हैं।

लूणी नदी के आसपास बसे गांवों में अवैध खनन माफिया सक्रिय हैं। यहां रात 10 से सुबह 7 बजे तक बजरी की खुदाई भराई चलती है। बजरी माफिया बिसलपुर, पालासनी, गोलियां गांव में बजरी का परिवहन कर रहे हैं। कई बार बजरी माफिया का खान विभाग की टीम से आमना-सामना हुआ है। हाल में फोरमैन की अंगुली काटकर एक चालक फरार हो गया था। मई से 7 माह तक अवैध बजरी खनन की करीब 95 कार्रवाई हुई, जिनमें विभाग ने कई वाहन जब्त कर जुर्माना भी लगाया है। कई ऐसे मामले हैं, जहां माफिया ने खान विभाग की टीम पर हमला किया। 12 एफआईआर अलग-अलग थानों में दर्ज हैं। विभाग के एमई श्रीकृष्ण शर्मा ने बताया कि सीमित संसाधन होने के बावजूद कार्रवाई कर रहे हैं। बजरी माफिया अंदरूनी इलाकों से होकर बजरी की सप्लाई कर रहे हैं। हम लगातार रोकने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। इसके लिए आरएसी की मदद ले रहे हैं।

