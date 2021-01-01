पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यातायात:रोडवेज में परिचालकों की कमी अनुबंध पर लेंगे 977 बस सारथी

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • जोधपुर जोन में सर्वाधिक 193 बस सारथी अनुबंध पर लेने की मिली स्वीकृति

राेडवेज में परिचालकों की कमी को देखते हुए डिपो स्तर पर बस सारथी लेने की स्वीकृति दी गई है। इससे राेडवेज बसाें का संचालन समय पर हाे सकेगा। राेडवेज की शीतकालीन समय सारणी जनवरी में लागू करने के बाद बसाें की संख्या बढ़ाई गई। रोडवेज अध्यक्ष एवं प्रबंध निदेशक राजेश्वर सिंह ने बताया कि राजस्थान रोडवेज ने जनवरी में शीतकालीन समय सारिणी को लागू कर बसों का संचालन 14.87 लाख किलोमीटर प्रतिदिन कर दिया।

परिचालकों की कमी को देखते हुए रोडवेज में कार्यरत 418 बस सारथी के अतिरिक्त 559 बस सारथी और अनुबंध पर लेने की स्वीकृति डिपो के मुख्य प्रबंधकों को दी गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि बस सारथी को राशि का लक्ष्य दिया जाता है, जिससे रोडवेज को एक निश्चित राजस्व मिलता है। बस सारथी को दिया जाने वाला लक्ष्य पिछले तीन माह में प्राप्त राजस्व को ध्यान में रखकर डिपो कमेटी द्वारा लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया जाता है।

रोडवेज में 3875 बसों से 9340 परिचक्र व 14.87 लाख किलोमीटर प्रतिदिन संचालित कर आमजन को ज्यादा से ज्यादा परिवहन साधन उपलब्ध कराने के साथ ही 5 करोड़ प्रतिदिन राजस्व अर्जित करने का लक्ष्य है। इसे देखते हुए अजमेर जोन को 107, भरतपुर जोन को 121, बीकानेर जोन को 132, जयपुर जोन को 57, जोधपुर जोन को 193, कोटा जोन को 165, सीकर को 73 और उदयपुर जोन को 129 सहित कुल 977 बस सारथी अनुबंध पर लेने की स्वीकृति दी गई है।

