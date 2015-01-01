पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना:ओसियां में लगातार चौथे दिन भी एक दर्जन लोग पॉजिटिव, भोपालगढ़ में 14 व तिंवरी में 11

ओसियां2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एसडीएम ने बैठक ली, गाइड लाइन की पालना करवाने के दिए निर्देश
  • थम नहीं रहा संक्रमण, ग्रामीण मास्क लगाने व दो गज की दूरी रखने में बरत रहे लापरवाही

कोरोना महामारी का प्रकोप सर्दियों में भी दिनों दिन बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। स्थानीय प्रशासन द्वारा उपखंड स्तर पर जांच का स्तर धीमा करने के बावजूद भी सोमवार को लगातार चौथे दिन भी एक साथ एक बार फिर एक दर्जन पॉजिटिव सामने आए। ब्लॉक सीएमएचओ डॉ प्रदीप कुमार ने बताया कि सोमवार एक बार फिर 12 व्यक्ति कोरोना पॉजिटिव सामने आए हैं।
तिंवरी| कस्बे में 11 लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए हैं। इन सभी लोगों को चिकित्सा विभाग की टीमों ने होम आइसोलेट किया है। सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के डॉ जितेंद्र विश्नोई ने बताया कि सर्दी की दस्तक, त्योहार और चुनावों के बाद कोरोना वायरस ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में भी तेजी से पैर पसार रहा है। डॉ विश्नोई ने लोगों को शादी समारोह में अवेयरनेस रखने और सरकारी गाइडलाइन की पालना करने तथा सर्दी जुकाम होने पर कोरोना की जांच करवाने की सलाह दी है।
भोपालगढ़. ब्लॉक में कोरोना के मरीज तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं। सोमवार को भोपालगढ़ ब्लॉक में चौदह कोरोना मरीज मिले। ब्लॉक चिकित्सा अधिकारी दिलीप चौधरी ने बताया कि सोमवार की रिपोर्ट में भोपालगढ़ में सात, खारिया खंगार में चार, नाड़सर, आसोप व खांगटा में एक-एक मरीज मिले।

इधर, सख्ती : एएसपी खुद चालान काटने पहुंचे
पुलिस उप अधीक्षक राजूराम चौधरी सोमवार को खुद पुलिस गुमटी पहुंचे और बिना मास्क वालों के चालान काटे। यातायात प्रभारी खाज मोहम्मद ने बताया कि 500-500 रुपए के 15 चालान किए। साथ ही व्यापारियों व आमजन को हिदायत दी कि बिना मास्क के घर से बाहर नहीं निकले। दुकानों पर बिना मास्क वालों को सामान नहीं दें। इस दौरान कंवराजसिंह, राजेन्द्रसिंह बरजासर, किरतसिंह, धर्मेन्द्रसिंह, वेनाराम,कमल किशोर की टीम मौजूद रही।

3 दिन पहले देनी होगी शादी-समारोह की लिखित सूचना
पुलिस ने ग्रामीणों को सख्त हिदायत दी है कि वैवाहिक कार्यक्रमों की जानकारी लिखित में दें। थानाधिकारी चेनप्रकाश चौधरी ने बताया कि अधिकतम सौ व्यक्तियों से ज्यादा शामिल न हों। तीन दिन पूर्व आयोजनकर्ता को कार्यक्रम स्थल का नाम, दिनांक, जगह तथा अनुमानित मेहमानों की संख्या की सूचना लिखित में देनी होगी।

उक्त सूचना संबंधित उपखंड मजिस्ट्रेट प्रतिदिन शाम को 5 बजे संबंधित थानाधिकारी, पुलिस अधीक्षक जोधपुर ग्रामीण तथा कलेक्टर कार्यालय स्थित कोविड-19 कंट्रोल रूम को भिजवाएंगे। विवाह स्थल के प्रवेश द्वार पर मेहमानों की सूची का संधारण किया जाएगा जिसमें विवाह में शामिल होने वाले प्रतिभागी का नाम, मोबाइल नंबर तथा उसका तापमान रिकॉर्ड अंकित किया जाएगा। नियमों की पालना नहीं करने पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें