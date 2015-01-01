पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी:16.26 लाख की ऑनलाइन ठगी मामले में दिल्ली से एक विदेशी भी गिरफ्तार

जोधपुर44 मिनट पहले
  • मामले में पूर्व में मुंबई से दो महिलाओं सहित 4 जनों को पकड़ा था

चौहाबो थाना पुलिस ने 16.26 लाख रुपए की ऑनलाइन ठगी के मामले में दिल्ली से एक विदेशी युवक को गिरफ्तार किया। थानाधिकारी लिखमाराम बटेसर ने बताया कि साइबर सैल की टीम ने तकनीकी मदद से साक्ष्य जुटाए। फिर मुंबई से पूर्व में दो महिलाओं सहित चार जनों को गिरफ्तार किया गया था।

उनसे पूछताछ के बाद दिल्ली में बैठे विदेशी व्यक्तियों ने भारतीय लोगों के साथ मिलकर साइबर अपराध करने के तथ्य सामने आने पर थाने से एक पुलिस टीम दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हुई। इस पर पुलिस ने विदेशी युवक युगांडा के मबाबरा हाल नेब सराई के निकट एमसीडी स्कूल नई दिल्ली निवासी पैट्रिक पुत्र कबुये को गिरफ्तार किया।

शातिरों ने इस तरह की थी धोखाधड़ी
थानाधिकारी लिखमाराम ने बताया कि गत 6 सितंबर को चौहाबो 12 सेक्टर निवासी आकांक्षा जैन पत्नी रितेश जैन ने रिपोर्ट देकर बताया कि मारको नामक एक व्यक्ति ने अपने आप को यूके का रहने वाला बताया था। उससे वे फेसबुक से जुड़ी थी। उसने कुछ सामान भारत भेजना चाहा। फिर 31 जुलाई को आकांक्षा को एक अन्य नंबर से कॉल आया, जिसने सामान की एवज में कस्टम क्लियरेंस के लिए 55,500 रुपए मांगे, जो अदा कर दिए।

अगले दिन उसी नंबर से फोन कर कहा कि पार्सल में 30 हजार पाउंड जीबीपी जो एक गैरकानूनी तरीका है। वहीं कानूनी कार्रवाई की धमकी देते हुए आरबीआई की मेल भेजकर मानसिक दबाव बनाया। फिर भारतीय बैंक खातों में 16.26 लाख की राशि मांगी। ये भारतीय खाते गणेश फिरंगी, सौरभ दास, अब्दुल रहमान व शाहीन जालील के नाम से थे। कानूनी कार्रवाई के डर से महिला ने ये राशि जमा कर दी।

