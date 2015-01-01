पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मंजूरी:खेजड़ली में 45 लाख रूपए से स्मारक, गार्डन बनेगा, 363 शहीदों के नाम लिखे जाएंगे

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • शहीद स्मारक के लिए वन विभाग ने 45 लाख रुपए स्वीकृत किए

खेजड़ली में शहीद स्मारक के निर्माण के लिए वन विभाग ने 35 लाख रुपए का अतिरिक्त बजट स्वीकृत किया है। इससे पहले 10 लाख रुपए स्वीकृत हुए थे। अब कुल 45 लाख रुपए मंजूर किए गए हैं। इस राशि से इसी वित्तीय वर्ष में शहीद स्मारक का निर्माण किया जाएगा। वन विभाग के अतिरिक्त प्रधान मुख्य वन संरक्षक डेवलपमेंट अरिंदम तोमर ने एक आदेश जारी कर यह राशि स्वीकृत की।

इसके तहत यहां पौधरोपण पर भी कुछ राशि व्यय होगी। अखिल भारतीय विश्नोई महासभा के राष्ट्रीय प्रतिनिधि ओम लोल के अनुसार 363 शहीदों का नाम लिखा जाएगा। घुमावदार स्मारक बनेगा। इसके आगे गार्डन बनेगा और गेट बनाया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि खेजड़ली शहीदी स्थल कार्यवाहक अध्यक्ष महेंद्रसिंह विश्नोई के प्रयास से यहां पर पौधरोपण कर रेस्क्यू सेंटर को डेवलप किया गया। साथ ही शहीद स्मारक की राशि स्वीकृत करवाने में विशेष योगदान दिया।

