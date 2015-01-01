पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड:आधार सीडिंग जरूरी, इसके बिना नहीं मिलेगा राशन

तिंवरी2 घंटे पहले
  • 25 तक हो सकेगी राशन कार्ड में आधार की सीडिंग

केन्द्र सरकार की वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड के तहत अब अगले माह से राशन कार्ड में सभी सदस्यों के आधार सीडिंग नहीं होने पर राशन नहीं मिल सकेगा। प्रवर्तन अधिकारी ओमप्रकाश चोयल ने बताया कि इसके लिए खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना में चयनित परिवारों को सभी सदस्यों के आधार नंबर को 25 नवम्बर तक राशन कार्ड में सीडिंग कराना अनिवार्य है।

इन्होंने बताया कि इसके लिए ई मित्र और उचित मूल्य दुकानदारों के माध्यम से सीडिंग का कार्य चल रहा है। ऐसे में खाद्य सुरक्षा में चयनित परिवारों को सभी सदस्यों के आधार की सीडिंग करानी आवश्यक हो गई है। जिन सदस्यों के आधार की सीडिंग राशन कार्ड से नहीं होगी, उन्हें अगले माह से राशन नहीं दिया जा सकेगा।

चोयल ने बताया कि आधार सीडिंग करवाने के लिए उपभोक्ता को अपना राशन कार्ड और आधार कार्ड नजदीकी ई मित्र केंद्र पर ले जाकर जुड़वाना आवश्यक है। इन्होंने उपभोक्ताओं से अपील की है कि वे सीडिंग का कार्य समय रहते करवाएं। सीडिंग नहीं करवाए जाने पर संबंधित उपभोक्ता को दिसंबर महीने का राशन प्राप्त करने में परेशानी हो सकती है।
भोपालगढ़. उचित मूल्य दुकानदार परसराम देवड़ा ने बताया कि राशन कार्ड में दर्ज सभी नामों को आधार कार्ड से सीडिंग करवाना होगा। राशन डीलर सगराम देवड़ा, हरिराम सारण सहित डीलर ने आह्वान किया है कि जिन उपभोक्ताओं का आधार कार्ड नहीं बना है वे निकटतम आधार पंजीयन केंद्र पर जाकर आधार पंजीयन करवाएं।

