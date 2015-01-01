पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जोधपुर में निर्विरोध उपमहापौर:जोधपुर उत्तर में अब्दुल करीम निर्विरोध बनेंगे उपमहापौर, बिना प्रस्तावक ही पर्चा दाखिल कर दिया भाजपा प्रत्याशी जोशी ने, खारिज होगा

जोधपुर35 मिनट पहले
जोधपुर उत्तर में अब्दुल करीम निर्विरोध बनेंगे उपमहापौर
  • जोधपुर दक्षिण में भाजपा से किशन लड्ढा बने दावेदार तो कांग्रेस ने गणपत सिंह चौहान

सूर्यनगरी की दो नगर निगमों में महापौर में एक-एक सीट पर कब्जा कर चुकी कांग्रेस व भाजपा के लिए उपमहापौर का भी कमोबेश ऐसा ही परिणाम आने की उम्मीद है। अलबत्ता कांग्रेस का एक उपमहापौर तो भाजपा प्रत्याशी की नादानी के कारण ही बनना तय हो गया है। जोधपुर उत्तर में भाजपा के उपमहापौर प्रत्याशी सुरेंद्र जोशी ने नामांकन तो दाखिल किया लेकिन प्रस्तावक के हस्ताक्षर ही नहीं करवाये। ऐसे में बाद में प्रस्तावक के हस्ताक्षर करवाने गए तो वापसी में आते-आते समय ही बीत गया। नतीजतन उनका पर्चा अब खारिज होना तय है। जोधपुर दक्षिण में भाजपा ने किशन लड्ढा को अपना उम्मीदवार बनाया है तो गणपत सिंह चौहान को कांग्रेस ने मैदान में उतारा है। निगम पार्षदों की संख्या के हिसाब से देखें तो यहां भाजपा को जीत मिलनी तय मानी जा रही है, क्योंकि कल महापौर का चुनाव भी भाजपा ने आसानी से जीत लिया था। दक्षिण में भाजपा ने महापौर का चुनाव जहां दस वोट से जीत लिया था, वहीं उत्तर में जीत का अंतर 42 वोट का रहा। ऐसे में दोनों निगमों में उप महापौर की सीट भी दोनों पार्टियों के खाते में एक-एक आनी तय है।

गंभीरता नहीं बरती पर्चा दाखिल करने में
आमतौर पर जिस सीट पर जीत की उम्मीद होती है, वहां पर्चा दाखिल करने से पहले राजनीतिक पार्टियां अनुभवी लोगों से चैक करवाती है। किसी तरह की खामी के कारण पर्चा दाखिल नहीं हो, इस बात का विशेष ध्यान रखा जाता है। चूंकि जोधपुर उत्तर में भाजपा को जीत की उम्मीद नहीं थी, ऐसे में पर्चा भरने में भी गंभीर लापरवाही की गई। बिना प्रस्तावक के कोई नामांकन दाखिल नहीं होता, इस सामान्य कार्रवाई से वंचित रहने से दो बजे जांच के दौरान पर्चा खारिज होना तय है। औपचारिक रूप से अब्दुल करीम को दो बजे ही उप महापौर घोषित किया जायेगा, हालांकि कांग्रेस खेमे में खुशी की लहर अभी से है।

