पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्देश:अतिक्रमण, यातायात व कोरोना जनजागृति को लेकर एडीएम ने दिए निर्देश

फलोदी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एडीएम हाकम खान ने सोमवार को नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष, उपाध्यक्ष व विभिन्न समितियों के अध्यक्षों, ईओ आदि के साथ शहर में बढ़ते अतिक्रमण, यातायात व्यवस्था व कोरोना की रोकथाम को लेकर सरकार की गाइड लाइन की पालना को लेकर चर्चा की और आवश्यक निर्देश दिए। हाकम खान ने इस संबंध में आवश्यक कार्यवाही के निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि जहां भी प्रशासन, पुलिस प्रशासन की आवश्यकता महसूस हो, उन्हें सूचित किया जाए, वे स्वयं मौके पर उपस्थित रहेंगे। एडीएम ने शहर के मुख्य रास्तों पर खड़े रहने वाले ठेलों, दुकानों के बाहर सामान रखने और विभिन्न स्थानों पर अतिक्रमणों के मामलों को लेकर ईओ अनिल कुमार विश्नोई से बात की। उन्होंने कहा कि जहां तहां खड़े रहने वाले ठेलों के लिए कोई स्थान निश्चित किया जाए और उन्हें वहीं खड़े रहने के लिए पाबंद किया जाए। कचहरी रोड, जवाहर प्याऊ, भैया नदी, नागौर रोड तथा अन्य स्थान जहां आवागमन सुचारू नहीं है वहां से ठेले और अतिक्रमण हटाए जाएं। नगरपालिका क्षेत्र में जहां भी अतिक्रमण हैं उन्हें तत्काल प्रभाव से हटाया जाए। राईका बाग में अस्थाई रूप से चल रहे प्राइवेट बस स्टैंड को भी स्थानांतरित करने का निर्णय किया गया। बस स्टैंड के कारण यहां ठेले वालों का जमघट लगा रहता है जिससे हादसे की आशंका बनी रहती है। ठेले वालों के लिए वैडिंग जोन बनाने की बात भी उपाध्यक्ष सलीम नागौरी ने कही। एडीएम हाकम खान ने कहा कि कोरोना को लेकर सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइड लाइन की पालना हर हालत में करवाई जानी चाहिए। उन्होंने बैठक में उपस्थित डीएसपी पारस सोनी से भी कहा कि पुलिस प्रभावी तरीके से गश्त नहीं करती जिसकी कारण भी लोगों में भय नहीं है।

सोनी ने बताया कि रात 8 बजे से सुबह साढे पांच बजे तक गश्त हो रही है। उपाध्यक्ष सलीम नागौरी का कहना था कि नगरपालिका को 23 हजार बीघा जमीन मिली थी जिसमें से केवल 5 हजार बीघा जमीन ही ऐसी बची है जिस पर अतिक्रमण नहीं है। सदस्यों ने अतिक्रमियों को बिजली पानी कनेक्शन मिलने पर भी रोष जताया।

इस पर फोन कर डिस्कॉम एक्सईएन को बुलाया गया लेकिन उनके नहीं होने पर जेईएन पहुंचे और उन्हें इस संबंध में निर्देशित किया गया। बैठक में पालिकाध्यक्ष पन्नालाल व्यास, उपाध्यक्ष सलीम नागौरी, डीएसपी पारस सोनी, ईओ अनिल कुमार विश्नोई, पार्षद लीलाधर कन्नौजिया, रंकिता जैन, छोटूलाल, अशोक व्यास, सत्यनारायण गुचिया, घीसूलाल चौरड़िया, प्रदीप भार्गव, अनामिका मेघवाल, हरिकिशन व्यास, दीनदयाल जोशी, डीटीओ गणपत पूनड़, डॉ. राजेश कुमार, संजय माथुर एक्सईएन पीएचइडी, माणकलाल पालीवाल, प्रेमराज जांगिड, दिलीपसिंह राजपुरोहित एटीओ, जयकिशन विश्नोई सचिव मंडी समिति, गिरधारीराम एसआई, चंद्रप्रकाश जीनगर आदि उपस्थित थे।

समस्त विभाग सतर्क एवं सजग रहकर कार्य करे : एसडीएम सिंह
कोविड-19 के बढ़ते संक्रमण को रोकने, अब तक की प्रगति एवं समीक्षा तथा आगामी कार्य योजना, उपखंड स्तरीय कोर ग्रुप पदाधिकारी, सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट कोविड-19, व्यापार मंडल प्रतिनिधि तथा एनजीओ की संयुक्त बैठक सोमवार को उपखंड अधिकारी महावीर सिंह की अध्यक्षता में उपखंड कार्यालय सभागार में हुई।

बैठक में उपखंड अधिकारी महावीर सिंह ने कहा कि शादी समारोह आयोजित करने से पूर्व उपखंड अधिकारी को अनिवार्य रूप से सूचना देनी होगी। शादी समारोह में 100 से अधिक व्यक्तियों की संख्या नहीं होनी चाहिए। उपखंड में सैंपलिंग की संख्या बढ़ाने के लिए बैठक में उपस्थित राजस्व, पंचायती राज, चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग के उपस्थित अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए।

जांच नहीं करवाने पर बंद करवाई दुकानें
बाप में कोरोना संक्रमण को प्रभावी ढंग से रोकने के लिए प्रशासन ने सुपर स्प्रेडर व्यक्तियों की सैंपलिंग समय-समय पर कराने के लिए शेड्यूल बनाया है। शेड्यूल अनुसार सोमवार को नोख चौराहे से यूको बैंक तक के दुकानदारों को सेंपलिंग करवानी थी। प्रशासन की सूचना के बाद भी सोमवार को दुकानदारों ने सैंपलिंग नहीं करवाई।

इस पर शाम को बाजार पहुंचे तहसीलदार हुकमीचंद ने यूको बैंक से नोख चौराहे तक की दुकानें बंद करवा दी। तहसीलदार ने कहा कि मंगलवार को सैंपलिंग के बाद ही दुकानें खुलेगी। उन्होंने बताया कि दुकानदारों को पूर्व में भी 15 दिन में एक बार जांच कराने के लिए कहा हुआ है, लेकिन दुकानदारों ने उस पर अमल नही कर रहे। उन्होंने बताया कि अब शेड्यूल बना दिया है। इसकी जानकारी दुकानदारों को दे दी गई है। अब जांच नही करवाने पर संबंधित दुकान को बंद करवा दी जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें