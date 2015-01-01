पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा:डिस्टेंसिंग रखने में प्रशासन फेल, सेंटरों पर अभ्यर्थियों के कपड़े-गहने खुलवाए, हजारों अभ्यर्थी जोधपुर पहुंचे

जोधपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • परीक्षा का पहला दिन शांति से बीता, 8 तक दो पारियों में होगी परीक्षा

राजस्थान पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा 2020 शुक्रवार से कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्थाओं के बीच शुरू हो गई। आठ नवंबर तक दो पारियों में यह परीक्षा आयोजित की जाएगी। इस परीक्षा को देने के लिए हजारों अभ्यर्थी शुक्रवार को जोधपुर पहुंचे। वहीं कुछ अभ्यर्थी गुरुवार रात को ही जोधपुर आ गए थे।

इस कारण बस स्टैंड और रेलवे स्टेशन पर भारी भीड़ रही। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग भी प्रभावित हुई। परीक्षा केंद्रों के बाहर भी इन अभ्यर्थियों की लंबी लाइनें लगी, जिससे सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का अभाव रहा। अभ्यर्थियों को परीक्षा प्रारंभ होने से दो घंटे पूर्व एग्जाम सेंटर पर पहुंचना था। ऐसे में पूरी चैकिंग के बाद ही परीक्षा केंद्र में प्रवेश दिया गया।

रोडवेज ने चलाई 10 बसें
जोधपुर से कांस्टेबल परीक्षा के लिए 3 दिन 10 अतिरिक्त बसें शुरू की है। इसमें 2 बाड़मेर और 8 बसें जयपुर रूट की हैं। इसके अलावा रोडवेज ने सिरोही रूट पर दो और अजमेर के लिए भी नई बस सेवा का संचालन शुरू किया है। जोधपुर आगार के मुख्य प्रबंधक बी.आर. बेड़ा ने बताया कि जोधपुर डिपो ने आगामी तीन दिनों में पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती के अभ्यर्थियों की संख्या को देखते हुए 10 बसों का संचालन शुरू किया है।

इसमें दो बसें बाड़मेर रूट पर चलेंगी, जबकि आठ जयपुर रूट पर चलेंगी। इसी प्रकार रोडवेज ने सिरोही व अजमेर रूट पर यात्री भार को देखते हुए अजमेर के लिए सुबह 6.30 बजे, सिरोही के लिए सुबह 6 बजकर 20 व सुबह 9 बजकर 40 मिनट पर नई बसों का संचालन शुरू किया है।

