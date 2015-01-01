पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोनाकाल में मंगल वार:54 दिन बाद 1 पहुंचा मौत का आंकड़ा 115 संक्रमित आए, 295 स्वस्थ भी हुए

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • मौतें-संक्रमित कम हुए, डिस्चार्ज बढ़े

कोरोनाकाल में मंगलवार का दिन थोड़ी राहत लेकर आया। पूरे 54 दिन बाद मौत का आंकड़ा 1 रह गया। इसके साथ ही 295 मरीज डिस्चार्ज भी हुए, जबकि 115 नए संक्रमित मिले। इससे पहले 22 अक्टूबर को शहर में 1 कोरोना संक्रमित की मौत हुई थी। अच्छी बात यह है कि कुछ दिन से मौतें लगातार घट रही हैं। दिसंबर के 10 दिन तक जो रोज की मौतों का औसत 5.5 था।

वह अब 4.5 मौत प्रतिदिन हो गया है। वहीं डिस्चार्ज मरीजों का आंकड़ा भी पॉजिटिव मरीजों से दुगुना है। 15 दिन में 3056 पॉजिटिव आए, जबकि 6540 मरीज डिस्चार्ज हो चुके हैं। कोरोनाकाल में अब तक 57,891 संक्रमित हुए हैं। इनमें से 818 की वायरस की वजह से जान चली गई, वहीं 51,371 डिस्चार्ज हुए हैं। मंगलवार को एम्स में भर्ती लक्ष्मीनगर निवासी किशोर सिंह (70) की माैत हाे गई।

5 माह में 9 बार एक दिन में 1 मौत हुई

  • अगस्त से दिसंबर के पांच माह में अब तक नौ दिन ऐसे थे जब कोरोना से एक दिन में एक मौत हुई।
  • 6 और 7 अगस्त को भी 1 मौत हुई थी। 9, 13 और 29 अगस्त को मौत का आंकड़ा एक रहा।
  • अगस्त माह के पहले 2 दिन मौतों का आंकड़ा शून्य था, वहीं तीसरे दिन एक मौत हुई।
  • सितंबर में 1 भी दिन मौत का आंकड़ा एक नहीं रहा।
  • अक्टूबर में 16 और 22 को 1-1 मौत हुई थी।
  • नवंबर में ऐसा एक भी दिन नहीं आया, जब 1 मौत हुई हो।

सर्वाधिक 9 संक्रमित मधुबन ब्लॉक में
स्थानीय चिकित्सा विभाग की लिस्ट में मंगलवार को 76 पॉजिटिव मिलने की जानकारी दी गई। चिकित्सा विभाग ने डेथ, डिस्चार्ज और एक्टिव केस की जानकारी नहीं दी। सर्वाधिक 9 संक्रमित मधुबन ब्लॉक में आए। वहीं प्रताप नगर से 02, शहर परकोटा 03, उदयमंदिर 02, महामंदिर 04, मसूरिया 04, शास्त्रीनगर 05, मधुबन 09, रेजिडेंसी 08, बीजेएस में 06 संक्रमित मिले। जिले में बनाड़ (मंडोर) में 05, सालावास 04, बिलाड़ा 02, भोपालगढ़ 06, ओसियां 04, बावड़ी 00, फलोदी 04, शेरगढ़ 02 और बालेसर में 04 पॉजिटिव मिले।

इधर, लापरवाही पर सजा, मास्क नहीं पहनने पर 561 चालान काटे, 57,300 रुपए जुर्माना वसूला

कोरोना के संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए नगर निगम की ओर से चलाए जा रहे जन आंदोलन अभियान के तहत मंगलवार को निगम ने 7000 मास्क वितरित किए। वहीं, मास्क नहीं पहनने पर 561 चालान भी बनाए और 57,300 रुपए जुर्माना वसूला। निगम आयुक्त (दक्षिण) डॉ. अमित यादव ने बताया कि कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण पर प्रभावी रोकथाम के लिए निगम लगातार अभियान चला रहा था।

पिछले कुछ समय से कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या में गिरावट आई है, लेकिन यदि इस स्टेज पर कोई लापरवाही बरती जाती है तो कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ सकता है। निगम आयुक्त (उत्तर) रोहिताश्व सिंह तोमर ने कहा कि हम सब की सामूहिक जिम्मेदारी है कि हम सजग होकर कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना करें।

