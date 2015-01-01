पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Jodhpur
  • After The Government Announced The Curfew On The Wedding Season Facing The Recession, The Poor And The Working People Spoiled.

कोरोना इफेक्ट:मंदी की मार झेल रहे शादी सीजन पर कर्फ्यू की मार सरकार के ऐलान के बाद घर-धणी और काम करने वालों का बिगड़ा जायका

जोधपुर4 मिनट पहले
  • शादी समारोह में पड़ेगा खलल, 5 से अधिक लोग एकत्रित नहीं हो सकेंगे, आयोजक चिंतित

कोरोना के बेकाबू हुए संक्रमण से शहरवासियों का जीवन बचाने व स्वास्थ्य रक्षा के लिए जोधपुर पुलिस कमिश्नरेट क्षेत्राधिकार में शनिवार शाम 6 बजे से धारा 144 के तहत निषेधाज्ञा लागू कर दी गई है। साथ ही साथ रात 8 बजे से सुबह 6 बजे तक कर्फ्यू के ऐलान के बाद शादी की सीजन पूरी तरह बिगड़ने का अंदेशा है।

इस आदेश के बाद अब शहर में किसी भी सार्वजनिक स्थान पर 5 से ज्यादा लोगों के एकत्रित होने पर पूरी तरह से पाबंदी रहेगी। ऐसे में अब जिनके घर शादी है, उन्हें चिंता सता रही है कि कैसे निविर्घ्न कार्यक्रम संपन्न हो? दरअसल शादियों का एक सीजन खराब होने के बाद आमजन को उम्मीद थी कि इस बार कम लोगों के साथ ही शादी समारोह हो पाएंगे। लेकिन अब रात 8 से सुबह 6 बजे तक कर्फ्यू की घोषणा ने घर धणी और सावा से जुड़े लोगों का जायका बिगाड़ दिया है। जिनके घर शादी है वो तो पूरी तरह हैरान है? क्योंकि कार्ड बंट चुके हैं, जिसमें समय और सदस्य दोनों की डिटेल दी गई है। अब ऐसे लोगों से दोबारा संपर्क करें या क्या करें? क्योंकि अब रात 8 बजे से पहले ना केवल फंक्शन खत्म करना पड़ेगा बल्कि मेहमानों को 8 बजे से पहले अपने-अपने घरों में पहुंचना होगा।

सरकार के इस निर्णय से शादी वाले घरों की परेशानी को बढ़ा दिया है। इधर, शादी समारोह से जुड़े टेंट, केटरिंग, फोटोशूट, बैंड-घोड़ी वाले, लाइट और साउंड वाले भी परेशान हो चुके हैं। जिनके घर शादी है, प्रशासन ने उन्हें तो परमिशन दे देगा, लेकिन शादी समारोह से जुड़े इन लोगों को परमिशन कौन देगा? शादी समारोह होने के कई घंटों बाद तक काम समेटना पड़ता है। ऐसे में रात 8 बजे तक काम खत्म करना और घर लौटना मुश्किल है। ऐसे में इन्हें पुलिस के चालान, जुर्माना या सजा का डर सता रहा है। इनका कहना है कि बड़ी मुश्किल से बिजनेस शुरू होने जा रहा था, उम्मीद थी कि इस बार काम अच्छा करेंगे। लेकिन कर्फ्यू के ऐलान ने सारी व्यवस्था चौपट कर दी है।

15 दिसंबर तक सीजन, पूरी तरह बिखरा
शादी समारोह का सीजन शुरू हो चुका है। ऐसे में इस सप्ताह जिनकी शादियां हैं या आने वाले सप्ताह में हैं, उन्होंने शादी कार्ड बांट दिए हैं। अब समय परिवर्तन करना कैसे होगा? अगर प्रशासन के कर्फ्यू के ऐलान के बाद भी समय बदलें तो रिश्तेदारों तक सूचना कैसे पहुंचेगी। इधर, प्रशासन शादी वाले घर को अनुमति देगा, लेकिन शादी में घरवालों के अलावा हलवाई, केटरिंग, टेंट, लाइट, कैमरा, घोडी-बैंड वाले भी होते हैं। जिनका काम देर तक चलता है। ऐसे में यह लोग रात 8 बजे के बाद कैसे आवागम करेंगे? इनको लेकर कोई निर्देश नहीं आए हैं।

प्रशासन समाधान निकाले, हम सहयोग करेंगे
कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों से चिंता है, लेकिन एकाएक कर्फ्यू के ऐलान से सारी व्यवस्थाएं धराशाही हो जाएंगी। तैयारियां हो चुकी हैं। अब यकायक सारी व्यवस्थाएं बदलना कैसे संभव होगा? हम प्रशासन को पूरा सहयोग करेंगे। वो शादियों से जुड़े दूसरे लोगों पर भी फोकस करें। उनकी वास्तविक समस्याओं को समझें और प्रैक्टिकली कोई समाधान निकालें। इससे कोरोना से बचाव भी हो और किसी का अहित ना हो।
- अशोक कन्नौजिया, प्रतिनिधि, जोधपुर वेडिंग एसोसएिशन

