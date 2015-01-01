पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:लड़की को भगा ले जाने का आरोप धर्म परिवर्तन की जताई आशंका

बिलाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
लड़की को जबरन भगाने का आरोप लगाते हुए धर्म परिवर्तन की आशंका जताते हुए पीड़िता के भाई व हिंदू संगठन उपखंड अधिकारी रामचंद्र खटीक, पुलिस उपअधीक्षक हेमंत नोगिया, थानाधिकारी बिलाड़ा मनीष देव से मिले और उचित कार्यवाही करने की मांग की। पीड़िता के भाई की तरफ से दी रिपोर्ट में बताया कि अमीर मेरी बहन को पिछले 15-20 दिनों से तंग, परेशान करता था और पीछा करता था।

जिसके बारे में मेरी बहन ने मुझे व घर पर कई बार बताया भी था। आरोप लगाते हुए बताया कि अमीर अक्षर मेरी बहन पर मुस्लिम धर्म ग्रहण करने के लिए दबाव बना रहा था। उसकी नीयत शुरू से ही मेरी बहन के प्रति ठीक नहीं थी। 13 नवंबर को मेरी बहन सामान लेने के लिए घर से बाहर गई थी। दोपहर तक वापस नहीं लौटी तो बाहर जाकर ढूंढा और फोन भी लगाए लेकिन फोन नहीं लगा।

रिपोर्ट में बताया कि लोगों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार कोई लड़का मेरी बहन को जबरदस्ती वाहन में बैठाकर धर्म परिवर्तन करने की नीयत से अपहरण कर ले गया। बहन घर से माता के गहने, घर पर रखे एक लाख रुपए नकदी साथ लेकर चली गई। आरोप लगाते हुए बताया कि जेवरात व नकदी अमीर ने डरा धमका कर बहन से जबरदस्ती मंगवाए। अधिकारियों से मिलने के दौरान हिंदू संगठनों के कई लोग मौजूद रहे।

